4 Best Jason Momoa Movies and TV Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

Native Hawaiian Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa made his acting debut on television with the 1999 series ‘Baywatch: Hawaii,’ but got his breakthrough in 2011 as Khal Drogo in HBO’s epic fantasy drama series ‘Game of Thrones.’ Jason has since played the lead in shows such as ‘Frontier’ and ‘See.’ On the big screen, he turned into the superhero, Aquaman, for the DC Extended Universe between 2016 and 2023, appearing in solo as well as team movies. He has also been extremely popular with the nerd community for his roles in films such as ‘Dune,’ ‘X,’ and ‘A Minecraft Movie.’ If you’re looking to sample his works on Netflix, the following curated list is perfect for you.

4. Frontier (2016)

Set in the 1700s, ‘Frontier’ by Rob Blackie and Peter Blackie tells the story of Declan Harp (Jason Momoa), an outlaw trapper who seeks to end the monopoly of the Hudson’s Bay Company on the fur trade in colonial Canada. He is opposed by Lord Benton (Alun Armstrong), who is desperate to maintain the Company’s stronghold and sets bounty hunters on Hrap. As they close in on him, Harp brings together a group of loyal fighters to carry out his plan of plundering Hudson Bay, as well as capturing Lord Benton. The historical action drama is a gloriously brutal watch that you can enjoy on Netflix.

3. The Bad Batch (2017)

Helmed by Ana Lily Amirpour, ‘The Bad Batch’ revolves around Arlen (Suki Waterhouse), a young woman in exile on a Texas wasteland far away from civilization. Travelling on her own through the dangerous and unyielding landscape, she gets captured by a group of savage cannibals, led by a mysterious person who goes by the name Miami Man (Jason Momoa). Arlen makes a desperate escape to save her life, and stumbles upon another bizarre settlement which is run like a cult by its charismatic leader, The Dream (Keanu Reeves). Soon, she comes to terms with the subjective nature of good and bad in life. You can watch the film here.

2. Sweet Girl (2021)

Marking the feature directorial debut of Brian Andrew Mendoza, ‘Sweet Girl’ stars Jason Momoa as Ray Cooper, a devoted family man on a quest for justice. When a big pharmaceutical company pulls a potentially life-saving drug from the market, Ray’s wife (Adria Arjona) succumbs to cancer. As he tries to uncover the truth behind the company’s decision, he steps on the toes of powerful people, and the situation turns deadly. As he uncovers more secrets, his mission becomes a quest for vengeance to protect the only family he has left, his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced). You can watch the film here.

1. Slumberland (2022)

Based on the comic strip ‘Little Nemo in Slumberland’ by Winsor McCay, ‘Slumberland’ by Francis Lawrence chronicles the adventures of a young girl, Nemo (Marlow Barkley). Upon discovering a secret map to the world of dreams and nightmares, Nemo sets out on an epic journey with her companion Flip (Jason Momoa), an eccentric outlaw. Living with her kind but awkward uncle Phillip (Chris O’Dowd) in the city since the disappearance of her father at sea, Nemo finds her life upended. It is in the magical adventures in Slumberland that she seeks escape and the hope of being reunited with her father. Stream the film here.

