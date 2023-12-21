Where Was Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Filmed?

Based on the eponymous DC Comic character and the sequel to the 2018 film ‘Aquaman,’ the James Wan directorial, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ is a superhero action movie that takes place several years after the events of the original movie. The 15th installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) follows Aquaman who must defend Atlantis and his loved ones from the wrath of Black Manta, who is wielding the cursed Black Trident.

However, Aquaman must enlist the assistance of his half-brother, Orm, the former king of Atlantis. They work together to protect their kingdom and people while keeping their differences aside. Jason Momoa and Amber Heard reprise their roles as Arthur Curry/Aquaman and Mera, who feature alongside Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman, and Randall Park in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.’ Since almost the entirety of the story unfolds in the aquatic land of Atlantis, many of you must be curious to find out where the James Wan directorial was filmed.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Filming Locations

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ was filmed in England, Hawaii, New Jersey, and California, particularly in Hertfordshire, London, Devon, Jersey City, and Los Angeles County. According to reports, the production for the Jason Momoa starrer got underway in late June 2021 under the working title ‘Necrus’ and wrapped up in January 2022. So, let’s dive right into all the specific sites that served as important production locations for the superhero movie!

Hertfordshire, England

A majority of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ was recorded in the Warner Bros. Studios on Warner Drive in Leavesden, Watford. The production team made the most of the facilities of the 200-acre film studio, which consists of 19 different stages of different sizes, two of the largest water tanks in Europe, and a backlot space of more than 55 acres, making it an ideal filming site for even the most challenging of projects. Over the years, the studios’ facilities have hosted the production of the ‘Harry Potter‘ film series, ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,’ ‘Sherlock Holmes,’ ‘Justice League,’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.’

London, England

Additional portions of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ were also lensed in the capital of England and the United Kingdom — London. Home to the Big Ben and various other attractions such as London Eye, Nelson’s Column, Piccadilly Circus, and the Tower Bridge, different locales of London are likely to feature in the backdrop of several scenes.

Devon, England

In early September 2021, the filming unit of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ was spotted by many onlookers and passersby taping numerous pivotal sequences in and around Saunton Sands, which is a beach near the eponymous village on the North Devon coast. Popular amongst surfers, the long beach provides sufficient space for large groups without any lifeguards present on the coast, despite having dangerous riptides. The naturally wild beach served as the perfect production location for the Jason Momoa starrer, given the fact that it is mainly based in and underwater.

Los Angeles County, California

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ was also recorded utilizing the locales of Los Angeles County, located in the southern region of California. Apart from the city of Los Angeles, the beach city of Malibu also hosted the production of the superhero film. During a conversation with Above The Line, James Wan was asked if the shooting occurred during COVID-19 or before it started. He stated, “It was after COVID, but it was at the height of it. It was after the lockdown, and so the COVID protocol was relentless. It was exhausting just to make such a big movie and then constantly every day wearing masks and protective gears and all that. It’s hard. As a director, I want my actors to read my expression, to read me as I give them direction, so it’s kind of hard to do that with nothing.”

Other Locations in the United States

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ also traveled to other locations across the United States. When the director and his team were done with most of the shooting, they traveled all the way to Hawaii to tape several scenes on location. Furthermore, they even set up camp in the county seat of New Jersey’s Hudson County — Jersey City. Besides the DC film, Jersey City has hosted the production of various other film and TV projects, including ‘Men in Black,’ ‘The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,’ ‘Deadpool,’ and ‘The Toxic Avenger.’

