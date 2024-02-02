8 Movies Like Argylle You Must See

‘Argylle’ is a spy action comedy film helmed by Matthew Vaughn and boasting an all-star ensemble cast including Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson. The plot revolves around Elly Conway, a reclusive spy novelist, whose fictional tales of secret agent Argylle suddenly blur with reality when she becomes entangled in actual espionage.

Rescued by undercover operative Aidan, Elly finds herself thrust into a world of intrigue and danger, where identities are fluid and allies may be foes, ultimately uncovering the startling truth that her literary creation, Agent Argylle, exists in the flesh. Enchanted by the allure of ‘Argylle’? Delve into these 8 films like ‘Argylle’ that warrant your attention.

8. Atomic Blonde (2017)

‘Atomic Blonde,’ directed by David Leitch, is a stylish action thriller set in Cold War-era Berlin. Charlize Theron stars as MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton, tasked with retrieving a stolen list of double agents amidst a backdrop of espionage and betrayal. The film’s intense action sequences, gripping plot twists, and Theron’s charismatic performance make it a captivating watch. Similar to ‘Argylle,’ ‘Atomic Blonde’ features a strong female protagonist navigating the world of espionage, blending thrilling action with espionage intrigue. With its engaging storyline and dynamic action scenes, ‘Atomic Blonde’ is sure to delight fans of the spy genre.

7. Knight and Day (2010)

Directed by James Mangold, ‘Knight and Day’ is a romantic action-comedy film that follows Cameron Diaz’s June Havens, who unwittingly becomes entangled with a charming but mysterious secret agent, Roy Miller (Tom Cruise). As they embark on a globetrotting adventure, June discovers a world of espionage and danger. The film offers a mix of humor, romance, and thrilling action sequences, making it an enjoyable watch. With respect to ‘Argylle,’ ‘Knight and Day’ features unexpected alliances, witty banter, and twists within the spy narrative, providing an entertaining blend of action and comedy for audiences.

6. The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)

Directed by Susanna Fogel, ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’ is a comedic spy caper that turns the genre on its head. Starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon, the film follows two best friends unwittingly thrust into the world of espionage after one of their ex-boyfriends turns out to be a spy. The dynamic duo navigates through car chases, shootouts, and international intrigue with a hilarious and refreshing take on the spy genre. In contrast to ‘Argylle,’ this film injects a dose of humor and camaraderie into the spy narrative, making it an entertaining choice for those seeking a lighthearted yet action-packed cinematic experience.

5. Keeping Up with the Joneses (2016)

‘Keeping Up with the Joneses’ is an ideal watch for ‘Argylle’ enthusiasts, delivering a blend of spy intrigue and comedic charm. Directed by Greg Mottola, the film follows a suburban couple (Zach Galifianakis and Isla Fisher), who discover their new neighbors (Jon Hamm and Gal Gadot), are covert operatives. The movie mirrors the Henry Cavill starrer’s theme of ordinary individuals being drawn into a world of espionage, adding humor and camaraderie. With a charismatic cast and a balance of action and comedy, ‘Keeping Up with the Joneses’ offers a delightful experience for those who enjoyed the spy genre twists in ‘Argylle.’

4. The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

For aficionados of ‘Argylle,’ ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’ serves as a cinematic treat, blending suave espionage with 1960s style. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film features Henry Cavill as CIA agent Napoleon Solo and Armie Hammer as KGB operative Illya Kuryakin, forced to collaborate during the Cold War. With its stylish visuals, witty banter, and charismatic performances, ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’ captures the essence of a bygone era while delivering thrilling spy escapades. In contrast to ‘Argylle,’ this film offers a period-specific charm and a unique partnership dynamic, making it a compelling watch for those who appreciate espionage with a touch of retro flair.

3. Johnny English Strikes Again (2018)

For enthusiasts of ‘Argylle,’ ‘Johnny English Strikes Again’ offers a delightful parody of the spy genre, providing laughter alongside its espionage antics. Directed by David Kerr, the film stars Rowan Atkinson as the bumbling secret agent Johnny English, who is reluctantly thrust back into the world of espionage. As English navigates high-tech gadget mishaps and absurd scenarios, the movie cleverly satirizes the conventions of spy films, creating a comedic contrast to the more serious tone of ‘Argylle.’ With Atkinson’s impeccable comedic timing and the film’s playful take on spy clichés, ‘Johnny English Strikes Again’ guarantees an entertaining watch for those seeking a lighthearted espionage adventure.

2. Spy (2015)

Directed by Paul Feig, ‘Spy’ is a hilarious spy action-comedy that stars Melissa McCarthy as Susan Cooper, a desk-bound CIA analyst turned unlikely field agent. When top agents are compromised, Susan must go undercover to prevent a global disaster, navigating a world of deception and danger. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Jason Statham, Jude Law, and Rose Byrne, blending sharp humor with dynamic action sequences. Similar to ‘Argylle,’ ‘Spy’ explores the theme of unconventional individuals finding themselves in the midst of espionage, infusing the spy genre with humor and offering an entertaining twist on traditional spy narratives.

1. Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023)

Helmed by Guy Ritchie, ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre‘ is a spy action comedy featuring an ensemble cast, including Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant. In this espionage tale, special agent Orson Fortune and his team enlist the assistance of a Hollywood megastar for an undercover mission. The plot revolves around the impending danger of a new weapons technology sale that could disrupt global stability. Reminiscent of ‘Argylle,’ the film intertwines humor with the high-stakes world of espionage, showcasing an unconventional alliance between spies and a celebrity, echoing the entertaining blend of action and wit found in ‘Argylle.’

