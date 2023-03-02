Where Was Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre Filmed?

Co-written and directed by Guy Ritchie, ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ (originally titled ‘Five Eyes’) is a spy action comedy movie that follows a special agent named Orson Fortune who is joined by a team of some of the world’s best operatives to his disliking. They have the mission to interrupt the sale of a deadly new weapons technology owned by the billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds so that it doesn’t land in the wrong hands and disrupt the world order.

To better their chances of succeeding in the undercover mission, Orson and his crew take the help of Hollywood star Danny Francesco who puts his acting skills to good use. The perfect blend between thriller and comedy with stellar performances from Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant, ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ keeps the viewers hooked from the beginning to the end. Moreover, the globe-trotting mission set against the backdrop of some exotic locations is bound to make many viewers curious about the actual filming sites of the action film. Well, if you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre Filming Locations

‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ was filmed in Turkey, Qatar, and England, particularly in Antalya Province, Doha, and Hampshire. The principal photography for the Aubrey Plaza starrer reportedly commenced in January 2021 and wrapped up in March of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s follow Orson and his crew as they try to save the world, and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that make an appearance in the spy movie!

Antalya Province, Turkey

A majority of ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ was lensed in Antalya Province, a province situated on the Mediterranean coast of southwest Turkey. Antalya Expo Center at Soğucaksu, 25001 SOKAK NO:1/4, in Aksu/Antalya, particularly Antalya EXPO Exhibit Space and the botanical park in the EXPO area served as the primary production location for the Guy Ritchie directorial. The scene between Danny Francesco, Orson, and Sarah in the harbor was shot on location in Antalya Harbor at Liman Mahallesi, Liman 2 Cadde, in Konyaaltı/Antalya.

During the filming schedule, the cast and crew members were also spotted recording some important scenes in Demre, Muratpaşa, İbradı, and Aspendos in Antalya Province’s Serik. There are several other districts in Antalya Province that feature in the movie, including Konyaaltı, Kemer, Akseki, Serik, Döşemealtı, Manavgat, Finike, and Alanya.

Doha, Qatar

Additional portions of ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ were also taped in Doha, the capital city and main financial hub of Qatar. The production team reportedly set up camp in and around the Museum of Islamic Art at 7GWQ+5Q4 in Doha and recorded several important sequences for the movie.

Situated on the Persian Gulf coast in the eastern region of the country, Doha is considered the country’s fastest-growing city as more than 80% of Qatar’s population lives in Doha and the surrounding suburbs. Being the economic center of the nation, it is the headquarters of many domestic as well as international organizations. Its economy is mainly driven by the oil and natural gas industries.

Hampshire, England

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ also traveled all the way to Hampshire, the fifth most populous county in England. To be specific, they reportedly utilized the locales around O’Gorman Avenue to shoot some key portions for the Jason Statham starrer. Situated in western South East England, Hampshire is home to numerous local museums, including the City Museum, the Solent Sky Museum, the SeaCity Museum, the Milestones Museum of Living History, the National Motor Museum, and the Royal Marines Museum, to name a few.

