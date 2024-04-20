Anna (2019): Exploring All Filming Locations of the Movie

With director Luc Besson at the helm, ‘Anna’ narrates the tale of the titular Russian KGB agent who works as a top-tier assassin under the guise of being a model from Moscow. After assassinating a mark in a restaurant, she catches the attention of the CIA and offers to work for them as a double agent to escape her life of violence. A complex web of mistrust, betrayal, and double-crossing unravels as Anna becomes embroiled in an interagency conflict. The 2019 action film features high-octane action sequences, stylish international backdrops, and a twisting narrative. The movie recreates the 1990s in the context of an espionage thriller, transporting us to intriguing settings that beg further exploration.

Where Was Anna Filmed?

‘Anna’ was filmed across Europe, including Italy, France, Serbia, and Russia. Principal photography began in November 2017 and was wrapped up in December of the same year. From what we can tell, the cast and crew had a great time capturing Luc Besson’s vision into film reels and finally serving it on the big screen. Accordingly, the team employed several picturesque filming sites to create the visual gallery of ‘Anna.’

Milan, Italy

A historical hub of art and fashion, Italy’s northeastern city of Milan became a shooting location for ‘Anna.’ The film crew ventured to the heart of Milan, to its historic center nestled amidst a labyrinth of narrow cobblestone streets and elegant piazzas. The iconic sites that stand out in the city’s sequences in the film are the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II and Piazza del Duomo.

The Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II is a bustling shopping arcade situated at P.za del Duomo. It is a historical masterpiece with stunning architecture, soaring glass ceilings, and intricate ironwork. The site’s 19th-century opulence can be seen in the background as Anna departs from her photoshoot on her way to the assignment. Adjacent to the Galleria is the magnificent Piazza del Duomo, the beating heart of Milan. Dominated by the awe-inspiring Milan Cathedral. The cathedral’s Gothic architecture and imposing spires create a dramatic backdrop.

Paris, France

Sprawled along the banks of the Seine River, the City of Light became a prime filming destination for ‘Anna.’ Besides on-location filming around the monuments and tourist sites, the cast and crew also shot in an old apartment and a studio. “We shot in Paris, which is wonderful; we are right now sitting in a studio in Paris,” said actress Helen Mirren in an on-set interview. “We’ve shot quite a few scenes in the studio with fantastic production design, really wonderful.”

The studio in question is the Studios de Paris, located within La Cité du Cinéma. It offers a range of versatile sound stages and production services to accommodate projects of any scale and genre. Many of the film’s interior and action sequences were lensed in the studio, especially those requiring special effects and set destruction.

The Pont de Bir-Hakeim, an iron bridge along the Seine River, can be spotted as Anna makes a phone call from a telephone booth. When Anna is explaining her plan to Alex and Lenny, they are actually sitting at Monceau Park, 35 Bd de Courcelles. And, of course, no cinematic portrayal of Paris would be complete without showcasing the majestic Eiffel Tower. In ‘Anna,’ the emblematic monument is seen as the assassin is walking through Trocadéro Square, Pl. du Trocadéro et du 11 Novembre.

Guadeloupe, France

Guadeloupe, an overseas region of France located in the Caribbean, features in ‘Anna’ as a tropical paradise brimming with natural beauty. All the beach and oceanfront scenes seen in the film were captured here. The French overseas department is historically known for the production of brown sugar, rum, and stunning coastal vistas.

Moscow, Russia

A significant portion of ‘Anna’ was shot in the Russian capital city of Moscow. “Luc wanted to show some beautiful parts of Moscow, he shot in this incredibly beautiful supermarket,” said actress Sasha Luss in an interview. “Its like a store but from the 18th century, its so gorgeous.” The supermarket mentioned is the Izmaylovskiy Bazar, located in the historic Izmaylovo district. A scene in the film shows Anna selling craft items as a cover in the market. As one of Moscow’s main thoroughfares, Tverskaya Street can also be spotted in a few segments of Anna in Russia. The stately building she enters during this section is the Faculty of Chemistry of Moscow State University, Ulitsa Kolmogorova.

Belgrade, Serbia

The production team also traveled to the vibrant capital city of Serbia and captured its historic splendor. Belgrade is a dynamic metropolis with a storied past and a thriving contemporary scene, making it an enticing destination for filmmakers seeking an elegant canvas with an Eastern European tinge.

