Anne Searle Murder: Where is Stephen Searle Now?

Peacock’s ‘Meet, Marry, Murder: Searle’ covers the heinous murder of Anne Searle in her house in The Brickfields, Stowmarket, Suffolk shortly before 10.30 pm on December 30, 2017. Stephen Anthony Searle, a former UK Independence Party (UKIP) general election candidate and former member of Suffolk County Council, immediately confessed to the murder. If you wish to learn more about the case, including why Stephen killed his wife and what happened to him, we’ve your back. Let’s begin then, shall we?

Who Is Stephen Searle?

The life of Stephen Anthony Searle, a former UK Independence Party (UKIP) member of Suffolk County Council, took a dark turn when he was convicted of the brutal murder of his wife, Anne Searle, in December 2017. This shocking crime exposed a history of domestic abuse and infidelity, ultimately leading to his downfall. He entered the political arena as a UKIP member of Suffolk County Council for Stowmarket South, elected in May 2013. His tenure, however, was short-lived as he lost his seat to Conservative council leader Nick Gowrley in May 2017.

Additionally, he ran as the UKIP candidate in the 2017 General Election for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, where he received the fewest votes among five candidates. On the evening of December 30, 2017, Stephen Searle committed a heinous act by strangling his wife, Anne Searle, in their Stowmarket, Suffolk home. Immediately after the crime, he called the emergency services and confessed, stating, “I’ve just killed my wife” and expressing a nonchalant attitude. Paramedics arrived at the scene but were unable to revive Anne, pronouncing her dead.

The post-mortem examination conducted the following day determined that Anne’s cause of death was “compression of the neck.” A forensic pathologist revealed that she would have lost consciousness within seconds of the pressure being applied to her neck and subsequently died after sustaining pressure over several minutes. It was discovered that Stephen had acquired knowledge of chokeholds during his military training. He was charged with murder and remanded in custody at South East Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on January 2, 2018.

Given the gravity of the case, it was immediately transferred to the Crown Court. Witnesses and acquaintances provided chilling accounts of previous abusive behavior by Stephen towards his wife, Anne. One former partner of Searle’s son, Gary, claimed that in the 1990s, Searle threatened Anne with a gun in a pub they owned. Another woman corroborated this account, adding that Searle aimed the rifle at Anne. Additionally, Anne’s colleagues testified that they had seen bruises on her arms in 2017, which she attributed to her husband’s actions.

Anne did not pursue charges, citing the duration of their marriage as a reason not to start over. Victoria Searle, the wife of Anne and Stephen’s son, Stevie, revealed that Stephen had threatened to kill Anne and engaged in physical confrontations with her in the days leading up to her murder. Days before her tragic death, Anne Searle posted a cryptic message on Facebook, saying, “Happy Christmas… I hope I will still be here in 2018. We will see.” This haunting message now serves as an eerie prelude to the impending tragedy.

Where Is Stephen Searle Now?

Prior to the murder, Stephen Searle engaged in an extramarital affair with Anastasia Pomiateeva, the mother of his grandchild and the partner of his son, Gary. The affair began in March 2017 when Searle allegedly propositioned Pomiateeva inside the Suffolk County Council building, expressing his sexual attraction towards her. He relentlessly pursued a sexual relationship, even sending explicit photographs of himself. Their affair commenced in April 2017 and was discovered by Searle’s family in June of that year.

He continued to exchange sexually explicit images and text messages with Pomiateeva. Stephen’s trial for murder took place at Ipswich Crown Court in July 2018. The prosecution argued that he had asphyxiated Anne by placing her in a chokehold for several minutes. In his defense, Searle claimed that he had acted in self-defense, alleging that Anne had attempted to stab him with a steak knife. The jury deliberated for three-and-a-half hours before delivering a guilty verdict on July 17, 2018.

Stephen received a life sentence with a minimum term of 14 years. During his sentencing, he displayed no emotion and stared straight ahead. The judge presiding over the case condemned Stephen Searle’s actions, emphasizing the devastating impact on the entire family. The Searle children expressed their disbelief and anguish at their father’s actions, particularly Gary, who had idolized him. Stevie, another son, highlighted the loss of both his parents, noting that the man who took his mother’s life was also his best friend.

Former UKIP leader Bill Mountford expressed sympathy for both Searle and his deceased wife, drawing criticism from organizations like SafeLives, which advocate against domestic violence. They emphasized that domestic abuse should not be dismissed as an isolated incident, highlighting its prevalence and the alarming rate of women murdered by their partners. Following the verdict, former politician Bill Mountford told BBC Suffolk he still considered Searle “a friend”, adding “These things happen”.

Mr. Mountford, who was a leader of UKIP at Suffolk County Council when Searle was a councilor, said: “I still regard Steve as fundamentally a decent man who has found himself in circumstances beyond his control. “I’m not condoning it in any way but I was very, very sad to hear of Steve’s conviction. “I’m well aware domestic disputes can get out of hand but I feel equally sorry for both Steve and his now-deceased wife.” One of Searle’s sons, also called Stephen, said: “Not only have I lost my mum, but because of what he’s done I’ve lost my dad too.”

