Where Are Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni Today?

In February 2026, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie of Tucson, Arizona, went missing from her home. On the evening she disappeared, she had gone to dinner with one of her daughters, Annie Guthrie, and it was Annie’s husband, Tommaso Cioni, who dropped Nancy off at home. As the case unfolded, the police concluded that Nancy had not walked away of her own will, and the evidence pointed toward foul play. In CBS’ ’48 Hours: What the Neighbors Saw,’ the case is explored in detail, including how Annie and Tommaso came under intense spotlight and scrutiny afterward.

Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni Had Dinner With Nancy Guthrie a Day Before She Went Missing

Annie Guthrie grew up with her two siblings, Savannah and Cameron Guthrie. Her parents, Charles and Nancy Guthrie, raised their children in the Catalina Foothills, just on the outskirts of Tucson, Arizona, where each of them grew up flourishing in their own way. Annie went on to build a career as a jeweller and a writer. In 2009, she joined a program to teach Oracular Writing and eventually began working as the Marketing and Publicity Director for Kore Press, a feminist-activist publishing house. In 2015, she published her book of poems, ‘The Good Dark,’ with Tupelo Press. In 2016, she was awarded an Arizona Commission on the Arts Fellowship to complete a book of non-fiction. Alongside this, she continued to expand and grow her jewellery business.

Annie opened a commission-only jewelry business at the Splinter Brothers & Sisters Warehouse and also published a book on jewelry design with Chronicle Books. She and Tommaso Cioni got married in 2006, after he moved from Italy to the US. He worked as a science educator and taught in several schools, but his main passion was also the arts and crafts. He joined a local band named Early Black and followed his passion for music through it. Annie and Tommaso lived just a few minutes away from her mother, Nancy, and would often visit her for dinners and spend time together.

On January 31, 2026, Nancy went to her daughter’s and son-in-law’s house for dinner. She spent time there, and at approximately 9:50 pm, Tommaso dropped her off at her home. He drove away after dropping her off, but the next day, the family raised an alarm when Nancy did not show up for a scheduled event, and when they looked for her, she was nowhere to be found. Evidence at her home suggested that she had been taken by force, and an investigation began. As the case progressed, since Tommaso was the last person to see Nancy, both he and Annie were questioned, but the police never named them persons of interest or suspects.

Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni Prefer to Keep a Low Profile Today

Since the Nancy Guthrie case came into the limelight, Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni have received significant media attention and have respectfully asked for some space. In early February 2026, they stood alongside their other siblings and urged the public to come forward with any leads about their beloved mother’s disappearance. The police have not named them as being connected to the case in any way, but unwarranted speculation around them continues. The couple has been spotted at various times around their home in Tucson, Arizona, asking people to stop filming or following them. The time has been extremely difficult for them, especially after news broke in March 2026 that their car was taken in for examination.

Annie still seems to be working at Kore Press and managing her jewellery business, but much of her focus would be on her mother’s well-being. There have been no major developments in the case yet, and both Annie and Tommaso prefer to keep a low profile. Given the sensitivity of the situation and the attention their names have received, it is understandable. They have not spoken to the media and are likely hoping to find the answers their family needs. The couple also has a child together, and they appear dedicated on keeping things as stable as possible while supporting their family.

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