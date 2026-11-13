Anthony DiPippo and Andrew Krivak: Where Are Josette Wright’s Alleged Killers Now?

The episode titled ‘Hiding Beneath the Surface: The Putnam County School Girls’ of ABC’s ’20/20′ chronicles the tragic killing of a 12-year-old girl named Josette Wright in Carmel, New York, and how the detectives apprehended Anthony DiPippo and Andrew Krivak for the gruesome crime. Despite their claims of innocence, both of them were found guilty. Thus began their battle to get justice for themselves as they filed numerous motions and appeals to get their sentences and convictions overturned.

Anthony DiPippo and Andrew Krivak Were Convicted of Killing Josette Wright

On October 4, 1994, in Carmel, New York State, 12-year-old Josette Wright was reported missing by her mother when she didn’t return home the previous night. More than a year later, on November 22, 1995, a local deer hunter reported finding her remains in a wooded area near Fields Lane. A few days later, Anthony DiPippo and Andrew Krivak were arrested, along with Dominic Neglia, for possession of drugs in their car. During the interview with Dominic, the police were led to believe that Anthony and Andrew were responsible for Josette’s killing. More suspicions arose about the two when Anthony’s then-girlfriend, Denise Rose, also claimed that she witnessed Anthony and Andrew raping the 12-year-old girl and killing her.

Months later, on July 1, 1996, during a seven-hour interview with then-18-year-old Andrew, the police managed to obtain a signed confession from him that was similar to Denise’s statements, incriminating himself and Anthony in Josette’s homicide. The following year, on April 16, 1997, Andrew was found guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree rape, while on June 5, 1997, Anthony was convicted of the same charges. Both of them were subsequently sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. During his sentencing hearing, Andrew stated, “I feel I was treated unfairly, and the sad thing is, the real killer is still out there, and I’m going to prove it.” Similarly, Anthony took the stand at his hearing, stating, “I am not looking for mercy here. I am only looking for the truth. I was framed. I am not a murderer. And I am not a rapist.”

Andrew Krivak Was Exonerated After Serving More Than Two Decades For a Crime He Didn’t Commit

In the years that followed his sentencing, Andrew Krivak filed multiple appeals for a retrial and to get his conviction overturned. Finally, in May 2019, he was granted a new trial. The following year, on October 23, 2020, he was reportedly released on bond and placed on house arrest. After serving more than two decades for Josette Wright’s killing, Andrew Krivak was acquitted and exonerated on February 27, 2023, as the jury found him not guilty of the crime. Outside the court, he said, “At some point you have to have faith in the people to see things for what they are, and that’s what happened.”

A few months later, on August 8, Andrew sued the Putnam County District Attorney’s Office, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and others in the US District Court, claiming that his civil rights were violated through wrongful imprisonment and that he was denied a fair trial due to the fabrication of evidence. In October 2024, although he sought $50 million in compensatory damages, he settled for $20 million, out of which the county paid a $200,000 deductible. Since then, Andrew has decided to stay away from the limelight and lead a private life.

Anthony DiPippo’s Life Post-Release Revolves Around His Beloved Partner and Traveling

Just like Andrew Krivak, Anthony DiPippo also tried to get his conviction overturned. On May 9, 2012, his second trial also resulted in his conviction and a sentence of 25 years to life in prison. However, nearly four years later, in March 2016, his conviction was overturned, and the New York Court of Appeals ordered a new trial. His third trial began in September 2016, and a few weeks of testimony later, the jury acquitted Anthony on October 11, 2016, and he was released. The following year, Anthony sought compensation for his false imprisonment by filing a federal civil lawsuit against Putnam County. In 2018, he also reportedly received nearly $3 million from the New York Court of Claims. In August 2020, Putnam County settled his lawsuit by agreeing to give him $12 million in compensation.

Due to spending two decades in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, Anthony reportedly developed complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD), resulting in the deterioration of his mental and physical health. On top of that, he also battled alcohol addiction. Determined to get his life back on track, he began going to talk therapy and tried to cope with his struggles through intense gym workouts. At Innocence Network 2025 in Seattle, Washington, Anthony was one of the speakers who gave his two cents on the topic — Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (CPTSD) and the Nervous System. Ever since his release, the Carmel High School graduate has been working to help the wrongfully convicted and get them justice. A WWE fanatic, Anthony attended his 7th WrestleMania in April 2025, since his release.

A few months later, in August, he went on an adventurous trip to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks with the love of his life, Leah Hodous. He worked closely on season 5, titled ‘The Devil’s Quarry,’ of the ‘Bone Valley’ podcast series, which was nominated at the Tribeca Film Festival 2026. In October 2025, he celebrated nine years of his exoneration and shared a heartfelt post on social media. Expressing gratitude for his life with his family in Montana, he claimed that he was the healthiest he had been since his release. “There is so many people who helped me be here, including my attorneys, courageous rockstar witnesses, media people and my family, especially my step-dad who put it all on the line and bet on me, as well as my partner, Leah, who has shown me a better way,” he added. On his “10th exonerversary,” he once again thanked his partner, Leah, for being there for him. The two lead a fulfilling life, accompanied by a dog named Mama Mya.

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