Luigi Mangione: Where is the Alleged Killer Now?

In early December 2024, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, was murdered on the streets of New York City, leading to a massive uproar in the media. It took the investigators five days to catch the primary suspect — Luigi Mangione. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Who Is Luigi Mangione?’ sheds light on the alleged killer and the circumstances in his life that could have served as motivations for him to commit the crime. The documentary also features exclusive interviews with the loved ones of the victim and the accused, providing more insight into both of their lives before the murder.

Luigi Mangione Was Apprehended and Accused of Killing Brian Thompson in NYC

Born on May 6, 1998, to Louis and Kathleen Mangione, Luigi Nicholas Mangione was a bright young man with a bright future ahead of him. After passing out from the prestigious Gilman School in Baltimore, Maryland, in 2016, he pursued computer science at the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the same subject. With his expanding knowledge of video game development, he founded a video game development club before working for numerous tech companies, including TrueCar as a software engineer until 2023. According to reports, during his time at the Hawaiian-based surfing community called Surfbreak, he injured his back significantly, which deteriorated all the more from all the surfing and hiking.

Luigi had opened up about his injury online, claiming that he suffered from spondylolisthesis and Lyme disease. In July 2023, he allegedly underwent a spinal fusion surgery, the cost of which was not insured by UnitedHealthcare. This allegedly became the primary motivation for him to take some extreme measures against the CEO of the insurance company. In the summer of 2024, Luigi suddenly cut all contact with his family and friends, which caused his loved ones to be concerned about his well-being. After several months of not being able to locate and contact him, his mother filed a missing persons report on November 18, 2024.

Less than a month later, on December 4, 2024, the entire nation was shocked to its core when a masked gunman assassinated Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, on a Midtown Manhattan street in New York City. Not long after, the authorities identified the gunman to be none other than Luigi Mangione. After looking for the 26-year-old fugitive for five long days, the manhunt came to an end when he was taken into custody at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on December 9. At the time of his arrest, he was allegedly in possession of multiple fake IDs, a gun similar to the one that the killer was seen carrying, cash, and a handwritten document that described the alleged corruption associated with the healthcare industry.

Luigi Mangione is Facing Both Federal and State Charges in Relation to the Murder of Brian Thompson

A folk hero in the eyes of many, Luigi was transferred to New York and indicted on multiple counts, including one count of murder in the first degree and two counts of murder in the second degree, forgery, illegal weapons possession, tampering with records or identification, and providing false identification to police. His fans even created a GoFundMe page to collect funds to support him and pay for his defense. In December 2024, GoFundMe removed the said fundraiser because it was in support of an alleged criminal. However, a GiveSendGo fundraiser for Luigi is still active, with more than $485,000 raised until February 2025.

Noticing the overwhelming support the accused has been receiving, Luigi’s defense team launched a website to keep his fans and followers up to date with the latest proceedings in his case. On the website, his first public statement was released by his defense team. The statement read: “I am overwhelmed by – and grateful for – everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support.” He added, “Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive.”

Held without bail, he is facing federal and state charges. Although he has pleaded not guilty to the latter, he is yet to enter a plea on the federal murder charges, which include murder with a firearm, stalking, and other weapon and forgery offenses, in connection to the cold-blooded murder of Brian Thompson. While the maximum sentence for the state charges is life in prison without the possibility of parole, the maximum sentence for the federal charges is the death penalty. With his next federal court hearing scheduled for March 19, 2025, Luigi Mangione is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn.

