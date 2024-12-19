Louis and Kathleen: Where Are Luigi Mangione’s Parents Now?

In the episode titled ‘Manhunt: Luigi Mangione and the CEO Murder’ of ABC’s ’20/20,’ the details about the cold-blooded murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson and the nationwide search for the suspected killer, Luigi Mangione, are covered. The documentary also features an exclusive audio recording of Luigi himself, who talks about his travels through Asia. When he was arrested for allegedly killing the CEO, his family, especially his parents, Luis and Kathleen Mangione, were shocked.

Louis And Kathleen Mangione Provided a Luxurious Life to Their Children

Louis and Kathleen Zannino Mangione gave birth to Luigi Mangione and raised him along with their two daughters — MariaSanta and Lucia Mangione — in Maryland. Providing their children with a privileged lifestyle, they sent Luigi to an Ivy League School, from where he graduated as valedictorian in 2016. As for Louis’ familial history, he, too, came from a wealthy family. Son of Nicholas and Mary Mangione, he was born at Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC) and prepared to manage the family business from a young age. On the other hand, Kathleen is originally from an influential Italian-American family and a daughter of Joseph Nickolas Zannino Jr. and Maria Santa Zannino.

As per reports, Luigi Mangione went AWOL a few months before the shooting death of Brian Thompson. When Louis and Kathleen could not get in touch with their son, the latter reported him missing to the San Francisco Police Department on November 18, 2024. When the UnitedHealthcare CEO was shot to death on December 4, 2024, as he was heading to an investor’s conference, the investigators released a few photos of the suspected killer in the following days. The San Francisco Police Department connected the dots and tipped the FBI about the possibility of the suspect being Luigi Mangione, who had been missing at the time. A day prior to Luigi’s arrest on December 9, the authorities contacted his mother, Kathleen, and questioned her about his possible connection to the murder.

She reportedly claimed that although she wasn’t certain that it was him in the photos, she told them that she could see him doing what he was suspected of doing — shooting Brian Thompson to death. After the arrest of Luigi, Louis and Kathleen did not make any direct statements on the same. However, his cousin Nino Mangione released a statement on behalf of the entire family. It stated, “Unfortunately, we cannot comment on news reports regarding Luigi Mangione. We only know what we have read in the media. Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest,” it continued. “We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved.”

Louis And Katherine Operate a Healthcare and Travel Business

Luigi Mangione’s privileged lifestyle is all thanks to Louis and Kathleen Mangione’s successful professional ventures. On the one hand, Louis operates his family business—a nursing company called Lorien Health Services, which was founded by his late father in Ellicott City, Maryland. He also reportedly owns Hayfields Country Club north of Baltimore and the radio station WCBM-AM. On the other hand, Kathleen owns a boutique travel enterprise called KZM Boutique Travel, which specializes in tours to Italy and various other destinations.

Proud of her dual citizenship as an Italian-American, Kathleen has lived in several parts of Maryland, such as Baltimore and Towson. At some point, she also resided in Charleston, South Carolina. With a background in computer education and business management, she is also associated with a number of cultural organizations. For instance, according to reports, she is a board member for the Nuovo Cinema Italiano Film Festival in Charleston and an integral part of the American Council on Italian Matters and the Order Sons of Italy in Baltimore.

Read More: Neyde Senna and Milton da Silva: Where Are Ayrton Senna’s Parents Now?