Where is Brian Thompson’s Family Now?

The episode titled ‘Manhunt: Luigi Mangione and the CEO Murder’ of ABC’s ’20/20′ delves deep into the infamous December 2024 murder case of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, that took the nation by storm. Within a week of the shooting death of the CEO, the suspected killer, Luigi Mangione, was arrested and taken into custody on December 9. The shocking and cold-blooded killing of Brian affected many, but it was his family, including his wife and kids, who were deeply devastated.

Brian Thompson and His Wife Were Separated Since 2018

When Paulette “Pauley” Thompson met Brian Thompson during college, they almost instantaneously knew that they were meant to be. Years later, they were bound by holy matrimony and had given birth to two adorable sons. Since Brian preferred to keep his personal and familial matters private and away from the spotlight, the fact that the UnitedHealthcare CEO and his wife had been living separately since 2018 came to the surface after his shooting death on December 4, 2024, allegedly at the hands of Luigi Mangione. According to reports, they resided in separate houses just a short distance away in Maple Grove, Minnesota, at the time. Following the tragic and unexpected demise of her estranged husband, Paulette revealed that he had been getting some threats in the weeks leading up to the murder.

She told CNN, “Basically, I don’t know, a lack of coverage? I don’t know details,” she said. “I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him.” She opened up about the situation, saying, “We are shattered to hear about the senseless killing of our beloved Brian. Brian was an incredibly loving, generous, talented man who truly lived life to the fullest and touched so many lives. Most importantly, Brian was an incredibly loving father to our two sons and will be greatly missed.” Struck with grief and shock, she had a difficult time processing the death of her children’s father.

Paulette Thompson is a Physical Therapist and a Devoted Mother to Her Kids

Hailing from Webster City, Iowa, Paulette “Pauley” Thompson attended the University of Iowa around the same time as her future husband, Brian Thompson. In 1999, she graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Therapy, kickstarting her professional venture into the healthcare industry. As mentioned above, she shared a long-lasting marriage with Brian and two sons, whom she considers the apples of her eye. In the formative years of their children, the couple raised them together in Maple Grove, Minneapolis.

Although Brian did not share much about his personal life, it was known that he and Paulette used to attend his son’s lacrosse games and took their children to the golf course every once in a while. Associated with Wayzata High School in Plymouth, Minnesota, the elder son reportedly earned several varsity letters for three consecutive years as a lacrosse player during his time at the school. As for the younger son, he also goes to Wayzata High School but excels in track and field. Apart from being a doting mother, Paulette also has over two decades of experience helping others regain control over their health.

Currently, the established physical therapist provides her unmatched physical health services at Park Nicollet Health Services. She helps her patients not just recover but also break free from their physical limits. Apart from sharing photos of her family vacations with her loved ones, she also shared a social media post revealing her hobbies. She stated, “I love spending time with my two boys and taking them to all of their activities. I also love boating, spending time with family and friends, playing piano, biking, and traveling.”

