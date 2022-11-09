Antoine Smith Murder: Where is Leticia Smith Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘In Pursuit With John Walsh Captured: No Escape’ follows the investigation that ensued after 35-year-old Antoine Smith was found dead inside his home in Victorville in San Bernardino County, California, in May 2015. The investigators quickly identified his killer, but they remained absconded for nearly seven years before getting nabbed in Mexico in early 2022. If you’re intrigued to know the perpetrator’s identity, we’ve your back. Let’s begin ten, shall we?

How Did Antoine Smith Die?

Antoine Smith was born on April 30, 1980, and the 35-year-old was married to his co-worker, Leticia Smith, as of May 2015. The couple lived with their two children, Isabell, aged 8, and 4-year-old Abigail, in the 13000 block of Brynwood Street in Victorville. California. Antoine and Leticia worked at the Fort Irwin army base in the Mojave Desert in northern San Bernardino County, California. His co-workers described Antoine as a hard-working individual who rarely missed work and was an amicable and good guy.

Hence, his co-workers were concerned when Antoine did not show up for work for nearly a week, and one of his colleagues, Jasmine, called the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office to report it. One of the officers went over to conduct a welfare check and found Leticia at home with the couple’s two daughters. The officer found nothing suspicious, and Leticia informed her that Antoine was staying at a friend’s house. However, when Antoine failed to show up for work the next day, Jasmine again called the police.

His friends and colleagues got more worried when they claimed to have received text messages from Antoine’s mobile number that were consistent with his texting style. A missing person report was filed at the Victorville Sheriff’s Station on May 11, 2015. When the police went over to conduct a welfare search at the Smiths’ residence on May 12, they found no one was at home. A strong, pungent smell greeted them, and they found the front bedroom door was lined neatly with towels.

On moving the towels, investigators found that blood and other bodily fluids were oozing below the door. They broke in to find a dead body lying behind the door. The coroner arrived at the scene and confirmed that the body belonged to 35-year-old Antoine. As per police reports, he had multiple gunshot wounds and had been shot at least four times.

Who Killed Antoine Smith?

The investigators found multiple suitcases at the front door, indicating that they had been packed in a hurry and had been left behind at the last moment. With Leticia missing along with the children, she became the primary suspect in her husband’s murder. The police talked with the neighbors to find out that the couple had frequent fights, and one of them, Stacee Harold, informed the police that she had heard them quarrel shortly before the murder.

Another neighbor, Osvaldo Macias said, “We heard like a shotgun blast go off.” Investigators contacted the school authorities to find out that the children had not been going to school since May 4, roughly about the same time Antoine was last seen alive. Through their investigation, police found that Leticia had fled to Mexico with the couple’s two children. As per police records, she had dual citizenship in Mexico and the United States. The investigators said that they did not issue an Amber alert for the missing children since they believed their mother did not plan to harm them.

Antoine’s best friend and co-worker, Corey Chapman, claimed on the show that the couple had a big fight about a week before Antoine was last seen. He said that he did not remember the exact issue which caused the fight, but alleged that it ended with Antoine having scratch marks on his neck and Leticia calling 911. When the police dropped in for a welfare check, they noticed the scratches on Antoine and found out that his wife was not hurt.

Leticia’s mother, who wished to remain unidentified, said that the death of her son-in-law’s death was a tragedy and had stemmed from an unhappy marriage. She alleged that her daughter had told her that she was feeling trapped in the wedding and said that Leticia was a devoted and caring mother. However, she claimed that she had no information regarding Leticia’s whereabouts. The police released a statement seeking help from the public regarding catching Leticia and claimed she was driving a silver 2010 four-door Honda Accord with California license plate 7FBT742.

Where is Leticia Smith Today?

Antoine’s homicide case turned cold as the authorities could not catch Leticia, though she continued to be the prime suspect in the murder case. In December 2021, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Cold Case Homicide Team resumed the investigation. Working in tandem with their Mexican counterparts, the investigators soon traced her in Rosarita, Mexico.

They secured an extraditable warrant for Antoine’s murder with the help of the Department of Justice, and she was arrested in early 2022 by Mexican authorities without incident. The children were also found to be safe. Leticia was handed over to the Marshals Service on March 4, 2022, and she was extradited to the country. As of March 2022, the 40-year-old is detained at the West Valley Detention Center on a $2 million bond, awaiting trial.

