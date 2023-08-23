Antonella Nester: Where is Former QVC Host Now?

Delivering the value that customers rarely find elsewhere, QVC features an assortment of products that endow consumers with the results they want. The free-to-air-television network features numerous shows with hosts and presenters who zero in on the latest products ranging from home appliances, apparel, fashion, and home improvement items. Antonella Nester was one of the hosts for QVC, whose engaging personality and amiable demeanor enthralled viewers. Years since she left the show, fans have grown curious about the television personality. So, if you’re also wondering more about the star, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Who is Antonella Nester?

Brought up in Pennsylvania, a young Antonella had always been drawn to various interests. However, the star had initially pursued a career in medicine. With a degree in medical technology from Penn State, Antonella was able to become a medical technologist. Antonella’s day-to-day work included drawing blood, working with patients, and handling other pressing tasks. While Antonella had hoped to widen her horizons at one point, the star had stayed in the field of medicine for 17 years. Ultimately, her interest in beauty and fashion fueled her wishes to join QVC, so she decided to send an audition tape to the network where she was selling pencils. Initially, the producers of the network warned Antonella that she might not be able to handle the pressure of television.

However, the star felt quite the contrary and relished the hard work as everyone walked away from their jobs as a winner. Finally, in 2004, Antonella made her debut on the television network and became a resounding success for the shopping channel. Over the years, her shows accrued major viewership, and she became known for presenting jewelery and accessories. However, seventeen years into her highly successful career, Antonella had to sustain the setback of a lifetime. The television personality lost her job unexpectedly in July 2020. So, why did Antonella Nester leave QVC?

Antonella became one of the few famous hosts who were ultimately booted from the network. The star took to her Instagram account to explain why she left the shopping channel in a since-deleted post. The television personality detailed that QVC transitioned QVC2 to re-aired shows and programs that have been previously recorded. As such, the company’s restructuring ultimately led to Antonella’s exit from the network.

Where is Antonella Nester Now?

With over a decade-long career, Antonella had garnered the love and support of several fans and viewers during her time on the show. Since her exit, the star has had to traverse through several roadblocks. In 2020, Antonella was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer that starts in the lymphatic system. While the doctors had been successful in removing the lump from her arm, things quickly escalated when Antonella was diagnosed with another lump in her breast. While her friends and family supported her through the treatment, things became more grave for the star when her husband, Mike, suffered a heart attack and lost his job. As such, the duo had been momentarily out of jobs and dealt with the huge debt that arose from treatment and hospitalizations.

While Antonella’s friends, children and extended family lent a hand, the couple had to bear several costs. The couple had to sell their house in order to cover the expenses of their medical liabilities. However, Antonella also received the support of fans and viewers who donated generously to her GoFundMe page. Finally, after surgery, chemotherapy and 16 radiation treatments, Antonella was able to walk away cancer-free. However, the star continues to take chemotherapy pills as she is in remission. Even Antonella’s husband, Chris, was able to bounce back. Chris received a stent and managed to recover his energy.

Having moved out of their house, the couple lives in a boat, something they had hoped to do since their days in college. While the couple had to leave their horse with Antonella’s sister, they were still able to take their cats and dog with them. On the professional front, Antonella has let her hard work speak for itself. The star is now a jewelery presenter for the JTV jewelery channel. Readers and fans can find their favorite host once again on the channel every week. Not just this, Antonella also sells jewelery for Slipada, a renowned accessories brand. So, even though obstacles have impeded her journey, it is apparent that the star’s bright spirit remains uncrushed and unfazed by these issues. Naturally, we continue to hope that Antonella continues to set more milestones in the future!

Read More: Dan Hughes: Where is Former QVC Host Now?