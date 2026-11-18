The cold-blooded killing of Antonio Rowe Jr. in Alabama in December 2020 sent shockwaves across the entire community, with the detectives relying on witness statements and physical evidence at the crime scene to apprehend the perpetrator/s. The entire case and the swift investigation that followed are at the center of the episode titled ‘Street Life’ of A&E’s ‘After the First 48,’ which also features insightful interviews with Antonio’s loved ones and the officials who helped solve the case.

Antonio Rowe Jr. Was an Up-and-Coming Rapper When He Was Killed

Born on December 7, 1993, Antonio D. Rowe Jr. grew up in Mobile, Alabama, with a passion for music. He was pursuing a career as a local rap artist when he met his untimely demise in broad daylight on December 6, 2020. According to reports, he was in his car on the 2800 block of Phillips Street in the Crichton neighborhood. Around 2:11 pm that afternoon, the police were alerted about a shooting on Phillips Street, where they found 26-year-old Antonio dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Without wasting any time, the authorities launched a homicide investigation to get to the bottom of the case.

Antonio Rowe Jr.’s Perpetrators Were Apprehended A Day After the Homicide

During the investigation, the detectives delved deeper into the life of Antonio Rowe Jr. and took a look into his friends and family, checking if anyone had a motive to commit the killing. Within a day of the shooting, the police zeroed in on a couple of suspects, George Braxtor Green Jr. and his cousin, Nathaniel Henderson Jr. The investigators theorized that Antonio was killed as a result of a drug deal gone bad. It is alleged that he had a meeting with the two suspects on Phillips Street, where he pulled up behind a blue Yukon. Armed with enough evidence, the authorities arrested both George and Nathaniel on December 7, 2020, and charged them with the murder of the 26-year-old rapper. Upon searching George’s home, the detectives also found a broken-down shotgun hidden in an air vent, further incriminating him. Meanwhile, Nathaniel had reportedly burned his clothes following the shooting.

George Green Jr. and Nathaniel Henderson Jr. Are Serving Time in Separate Alabama Prisons

More than three years later, George Braxtor Green Jr. stood trial for the murder of Antonio Rowe Jr. During the trial, the prosecution alleged that George shot the local rapper to death with a rifle after a drug deal went sideways. However, the defense argued that it was a case of mistaken identity, as the description of the shooter given by a shooter didn’t match the defendant. On January 12, 2024, the trial resulted in a hung jury after the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision. A few months later, on May 21, 2024, Nathaniel Henderson Jr.’s murder trial got underway, during which he maintained his innocence, testifying that he had nothing to do with the shooting. The prosecution argued that Nathaniel was the getaway driver for George, his accomplice, after the shooting.

On May 22, 2024, the jury acquitted him of shooting into an occupied vehicle, but found him guilty of being the driver of the getaway car. Within hours that same day, George’s second trial commenced. The prosecution claimed that the defendant shot Antonio to death before fleeing the scene with his cousin, Nathaniel. The defense argued that Nathaniel was the one who hid the gun in George’s air vent. About George’s statements to the police, the defense claimed that he wanted to keep his cousin out of trouble. They said that the shooter had short dreads and a long gun, as per witness statements. “George is not the one who has short dreds and a long gun. Nathaniel Henderson was. And Nathaniel Henderson has been found guilty. … They got the guy who did it – it’s Nathaniel Henderson,” they insisted.

However, on May 24, 2024, George was found guilty of murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Two months later, on July 31, while George was sentenced to a total of 50 years in prison — 30 years for the murder charge and 20 for the other charge — Nathaniel was sentenced to 20 years and 1 day in prison for his involvement in the crime as the getaway driver. Currently, 30-year-old George Braxtor Green Jr. is incarcerated at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, Alabama, and 28-year-old Nathaniel Leverne Henderson Jr. is at Bibb Correctional Facility in Brent, Alabama, with his release date scheduled for August 2043.

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