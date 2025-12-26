Antonio Taguba: Where is the Major General Now?

Seymore Hersh is arguably one of the biggest names in the world of investigative journalism, owing to the kind of life-changing exposes he has written from the moment he kick-started his career. It thus comes as no surprise that he is not only a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter but also the subject of Netflix’s ‘Cover-Up,’ an aptly titled documentary delving into his remarkable life. The original even gives us a detailed insight into several of the military and political cases he has covered in the past, so a significant name to pop up is that of Major Antonio Taguba.

Antonio Taguba Quietly Yet Quickly Rose the Ladder in the Army

Born on October 31, 1950, Antonio Mario Taguba was primarily raised by his mother and grandmother in Manila, Philippines, despite the family originally hailing from Cagayan Province. His father was a soldier in the 45th Infantry Regiment of the Philippine Division in the US Army, who survived World War II and a Death March, so the family dynamics were a bit complex. Ultimately, though, they decided it would be best to relocate to Hawaii around 1961 for a better future, which allowed the then 11-year-old to understand the significance of hard work early on.

Antonio graduated from Leilehua High School in 1968 and later earned a Bachelor’s degree in History from Idaho State University. He then immediately took on his father’s legacy. He enlisted in the US Army in 1972, with his initial training culminating in his commission as a Second Lieutenant and his subsequent assignment to a national base for the next two years. According to records, he later deployed to South Korea as a Mortar Platoon Leader in the Combat Support Company of the 1st Battalion, 72d Armor, 2nd Infantry Division, I Corps, 8th Army.

Antonio’s first international mission was thus reportedly less than 10 miles from North Korea, but he performed so effectively that he was soon commanding an entire headquarters and staff. It was at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, that he led the headquarters battery, the faculty battalion, and the Field Artillery School (FAS) before being deployed to serve in Germany for three years. He subsequently returned to Korea to command another division and hold the position of Executive Officer for Policy at the Republic of Korea-US Combined Forces Command in Yongsan.

Antonio Taguba Made History as a General Military Officer

Antonio’s hard work gradually captured the attention of the higher-ups, driving them to hire him as a Material Systems Analyst in the Army Office of the Chief of Staff in the Pentagon. As if that’s not enough, he led two divisions in Fort Hood, Texas, was the Chief of Staff at the Army Reserve in Fort McPherson, Georgia, and helmed two other divisions in Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Then, in 1997, he was promoted to Brigadier General, becoming the second ever individual of Philippine birth to hold a general officer title in the US Army. He later became Major General Taguba.

Antonio was subsequently given command of the Army Community & Family Support Center, following which he spent ten months providing support to the Third United States Army in Kuwait. In other words, he was reportedly part of both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, while also handling several other high-level responsibilities. As a Major General, he was assigned as Vice Director, then Acting Director, of the Army Staff at the Pentagon, until he was transferred to report on the actions of officers at the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq in 2004.

Antonio’s internal report of the torturous treatment of prisoners was damning, to say the least, so it caused quite a stir when it was leaked to and published by mainstream media that same year. In the show, he alleged that he was once blamed by higher-ups for leaking the highly classified document himself, but he maintains that he had no involvement in the matter. However, it doesn’t appear as if he regrets his critical notes on officer conduct or what transpired, as it resulted in significant action being taken against those who abused/tortured the detainees.

Antonio Taguba Retired From Active Duty in 2007

While Antonio was part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, he was responsible for overseeing the logistics and support necessary for troops to carry out operations across Kuwait, Iraq, and Afghanistan. His duties even included coordinating among different platoons, as well as training requirements in Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar; however, everything changed following his report. According to records, his next assignment was to the prison. Within a month of the report leak, he was swiftly reassigned to the Pentagon’s Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs.

Antonio initially served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Readiness, Training, and Mobilization before later being transferred to the Reserve as Deputy Commanding General for Transformation. The latter turned out to be his final position on active duty, as he officially retired on January 1, 2007, after 34 long years of service. He claimed he was asked to do so by the then-Vice Chief of Staff.

Antonio Taguba Now Focuses on Helping and Inspiring Others

Since retiring, it appears as if Antonio has been doing his best to spend quality time with loved ones, primarily his wife, Debra Ann Taguba, and their two adult children, Lindsay and Sean. We should also note that he is highly educated, having continued his studies during his active military years. He has a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Webster University, a Master’s degree in International Relations from Salve Regina College, and a Master’s degree in National Security & Strategic Studies from the Naval War College. Moreover, he received an Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters from the University of San Francisco on May 17, 2008. He was later also appointed a Senior Fellow at New Westminster College in British Columbia, Canada, on June 21, 2013.

Today, at the age of 75, it seems like Antonio is focused on helping others in one way or another. The happily married father of two is the President of TDLS Consulting LLC, offering consulting services to small businesses owned by veterans facing economic hardships or living with disabilities. He is even the Chairman of a non-profit organization called Pan Pacific American Leaders and Mentors, through which he mentors and offers development advice to tomorrow’s leaders. He is also active in the veteran community, as he never hesitates to offer his services in any area, all the while also volunteering at the United Services Organization. As if that’s not enough, he has gradually evolved into an author – over the years, he has written several co-op pieces for various publications, including Inquirer, Gulf News, and The Guam Daily Post, among others.

