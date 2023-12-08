Antony Amourdoux: Where is The Baker Now?

Thanks to ‘The Great British Baking Show,’ which is known in the United Kingdom as ‘The Great British Bake Off,’ the world has gotten to know several talented bakers who have wowed us all with their talents. This includes Antony Amourdoux, who appeared in the ninth installment of the British series, who actually came back for the sixth iteration of the show’s New Year special in ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays,’ AKA ‘The Great New Year Bake Off.’ Now, the world is eager to know what Antony has been upto these days.

Antony Amourdoux’s The Great British Baking Show Journey

Antony Amourdoux made his way into the baking show at the age of 30. Based in London, England, the then 29-year-old Banker was determined to show the world just what he could do. For the very first week, the contestants had to focus on biscuits, starting with a signature regional biscuit for the first challenge. Antony made 24 turmeric and caraway goosnargh cakes as a way to pay homage to his Indian roots. Often, the baker could be seen talking excitedly about his love for Indian cuisine and Bollywood.

While Antony ranked last in the Technical Challenge for the first week, his work in the Showstopper Challenge did allow him to retain his place in the competition. The second week of the competition was dedicated to cakes, with the self-described “Bollywood Baker” starting off by making 16 cardamom and coconut burfi traybakes. His 9th position in the second task was an improvement from the last week, and he ended the week in the safe zone thanks to his pistachio, saffron, and rose cake.

Unfortunately for Antony, his third week in the competition would prove to be his last one. The bread-themed week saw him starting off with decadent breakfast Chelsea buns, followed by an 8th placement in the Technical Challenge. However, his chocolate and orange adventure korovai was not enough to allow him to proceed ahead, leading to his elimination. Antony did make a comeback in the 2022 ‘The Great New Year Bake Off,’ which aired in the US as season 6 of ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays,’ and created some mouthwatering festive dishes.

Antony Amourdoux is LGBTQ+ Advocate

Presently, Antony Amourdoux is doing quite well in his life. The reality TV star has continued to bake even off the show and often shares his eye-catching and undoubtedly delicious baked creations on social media. He has also made some excellent connections within the culinary industry. In fact, Antony met up with popular British chef Jamie Oliver in September 2023 while celebrating the latter’s new book, ‘5 Ingredients Mediterranean: Simple Incredible Food.’ Antony himself has been more than happy to promote the book to his fans and followers.

Even more recently, Antony, who will turn 35 in January 2024, proudly shared with the world how he got the chance to bake a cake for none other than Miriam Margolyes in October 2023. The opportunity seemed like a dream come true for the baker, who excitedly shared how the actress was beloved in India, with his dad being one of her many many fans. Using the platform and reach that he has accumulated, Antony has also been a positive advocate for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I said this to my colleagues yesterday – BEING QUEER and a Brown GAY man is a struggle. Every space I walk into, I get judged for being brown and gay. My opportunities are far fewer, and I hustle a million times harder than the next STRAIGHT white person, SO HELL yeah, I want a month in the year to celebrate me and my people,” Antony shared on Instagram while talking about the pride month. On the topic of his work, the baker is now a Vice President for Goldman Sachs, having obtained the position in May 2022. Prior to that, he had served in the company in the same capacity in Paris, France. That said, he actually became a Vice President for Goldman Sachs in December 2019, having been a part of the organization since May 2009.

Read More: Where is Manon Lagrève Now?