Antwone “Fish” Fisher: Where is the Writer Now?

‘Antwone Fisher’ unfolds as a deeply moving cinematic exploration rooted in the true-life experiences of its namesake protagonist. The film, based on Antwone Fisher’s remarkable journey from a troubled past to personal redemption, has not only captivated audiences but also emerged as a beacon of inspiration for those grappling with adversity. These narratives hold immense importance, offering profound insights into the human capacity for resilience and growth. As we delve into the present, let’s unravel the chapters of Antwone Fisher’s life beyond the screen, discovering the strides he has made and the impact of his story on the broader landscape of hope and healing.

Foray into Hollywood

As portrayed in the film, Antwone Fisher’s professional journey started with his service in the US Navy. After he was discharged from service, he spent three years with the Bureau of Prisons, and then Fisher transitioned to a role as a security guard for Sony Pictures. During this period, he embarked on a remarkable venture—crafting a screenplay that mirrored his own story which was shouting to be told. This screenplay would later evolve into the highly successful and critically acclaimed film, ‘Antwone Fisher’ for which Antwone served as a producer. The movie received widespread recognition, earning Fisher numerous awards and accolades, including a Writers Guild of America West (Screen) Best Original Screenplay nomination. Such was its impact that ‘Antwone Fisher’ earned a coveted place in the U.S. Library of Congress’s National Film Registry.

Transitioning into a prolific career in Hollywood, Antwone Fisher emerged as a versatile force, contributing to over 15 films across various capacities as a writer and producer. In 2009, he showcased his directorial prowess with the short film ‘My Summer Friend.’ Fisher further demonstrated his multifaceted talents as the writer, producer, and director of the documentary ‘This Life of Mine: The Leon T. Garr Story,’ released in 2012. His influence extends beyond the director’s chair, as he served as a writer for the 2006 film ‘ATL.’ Currently, Fisher is poised for his next directorial venture, ‘Lincoln Perry,’ as per information available on IMDB, where it is listed as “in development.” He is currently a member of the Writers Guild of America West.

Poetry and Writing

Antwone Fisher’s literary contributions extend beyond the realm of films, encompassing impactful memoirs and insightful poetry. His debut book, the memoir ‘Finding Fish,’ published in 2001, not only marked his entry into the literary world but also achieved the esteemed status of a New York Times Bestseller. In 2003, Fisher released a collection of poems titled ‘Who Will Cry for the Little Boy?’ that delves into his challenging experiences in foster homes, portraying the artist within him as a source of resilience amid emotional and sexual abuse. The poems reflect the perseverance and determination that enabled him to overcome adversity. Continuing his literary journey, Fisher authored his third book, ‘A Boy Should Know How to Tie a Tie: And Other Lessons for Succeeding in Life.’ Positioned as a self-help guide for individuals growing up without father figures, the book imparts not only practical skills but also valuable lessons in courage and honesty. Through personal anecdotes, Fisher extends a helping hand to young boys who are feeling how he felt at that age. The book won the 2011 NAACP Awards for the Best Literary Work- Instructional category.

Drawing on his rich background in the entertainment industry, Fisher has served as an instructor at the UCLA School of Theater, Film, and Television, imparting his wisdom to aspiring students. Additionally, he has contributed to the UCLA Extension Writers Program, sharing his expertise in the craft of writing. Recognizing his significant contributions to society, particularly in the fields of storytelling and human resilience, Cleveland State University conferred upon Antwone Fisher the esteemed title of Doctor of Humane Letters on May 10, 2003, as he received an Honorary Degree in acknowledgment of his outstanding accomplishments and commitment to the arts and education.

A Family Man

In the vibrant city of Los Angeles, Antwone Fisher has built a loving home with his wife, LaNette Canister, whom he married on December 1, 1996. Their union has been blessed with two daughters, Azure and Indigo. The year 2022 marked a significant milestone as Fisher proudly celebrated his daughter Azure’s graduation from SDSU Summa Cum Laude, a testament to the family’s dedication to education and achievement. Fisher shares a close and nurturing bond with his children, recognizing the importance of familial connections in his journey. As he continues to advocate for the power of storytelling, Fisher acknowledges that his narrative holds intrinsic value, believing it to be essential for people to hear and resonate with. In this, he remains committed to the idea that personal stories can inspire and foster understanding.

