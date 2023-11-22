How to Apply for Squid Game The Challenge? How to Join the Cast?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge‘ is an incredible fiction to reality adaptation considering we get much more than we bargained for. After all, it comprises not only 456 players from across the globe as they face off over two weeks for a grand cash prize of $4.56 million but also additional plays, tests, as well as mind bends. Though the most intriguing aspect of this entire original is arguably its competitive and diverse cast — so now, if you’re wondering precisely how you can be a part of it too, we’ve got you covered.

Application Process for Squid Game: The Challenge

If we’re being honest, despite the fact this reality version of ‘Squid Game‘ isn’t a matter of life or death in any way, shape, or form, there’s still a lot on the line considering the massive prize pot. Therefore, if you believe you have what it takes to continually bear intense physical and mental strain for around two weeks to, hopefully, ultimately walk away with the cash, then this is for you. That’s because no matter your background, you would be unbiasedly considered a possible player since one of the primary aspects of this show is the way it involves people from all walks of life.

Coming to the actual process, the truth is Netflix has already opened a casting call for potential future seasons through a specific website that accepts applications from all corners of this world. Yet, aside from the crucial aspect of your availability if selected as one of the 456 players, there are also some eligibility criteria you should be well aware of before even thinking of submitting yourself. The age cut-off is at least 21, you need to hold a valid passport and be able to travel, plus you can’t be a current or former employee or even be related to anyone employed at Netflix or All3 Media.

Then comes the real application, where you’d be required to fill in basic details such as your full name, birthday, e-mail address, county of origin as well as residence, along with your number. Once that’s done, you’ll need to upload a few specific plus optional images of yourself and make a 1-minute video showing off precisely who you are and why you deserve to be on this show. It’s honestly a very straightforward process, so we’ll advise you to keep it simple too — have fun, yet be authentic because Netflix has made it known they prefer to focus only on real people with real stories.

All you have to do then is click on “Register” to complete your application, which would kickstart a waiting period where you’d have no idea if you’ll be selected or not until someone reaches out. The good news is, if you are rejected for one reason or another, you can always improve your standing and apply for future installments – this can be done as many times as you want. Yet if you are shortlisted, someone from the higher-ups would contact you directly to begin a discussion regarding your health and chances of you becoming a player, following which things would move along.

