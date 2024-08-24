April Brogoitti: Where is the Chimp Attack Survivor Now?

As an Eric Goode-directed documentary series delving deep into the wild world of individuals who believe they can raise primates as their kids, HBO’s ‘Chimp Crazy’ is unlike any other. That’s because it shines a clear light upon the way boundless love is simply not enough to have these exotic animals forget their innate instincts or need for freedom, with the prime example being Buck. This chimpanzee had spent nearly all of his 18 years being cared for by Tamara Brogoitti at her Oregon estate, only to horrifically turn on her eldest daughter, April, on January 20, 2021.

April Brogoitti Knew of Her Mother’s Intense Bond with Buck

It was reportedly back when April was merely a young girl that she realized she as well as all three of her siblings – Heather Ann Wade, Beau Wade, and Katherine Wade – came second to their mother’s animals. While it’s true that Tamara blissfully tied the knot with her love, Robert Wade, at the tender age of 18 before welcoming their children into this world, her ensuing passion took over everything. In fact, her only son even expressed in the aforementioned original that the bond they had as a family was quite tumultuous owing to this, especially as they often felt she cared only for them.

Nevertheless, Tamara’s children tried their best to be as close to her as possible as the years passed because she had not only lost Robert but later also tied the knot with and lost her second husband, John Brogoitti. It was during this period that her connection with her beloved Buck transformed, with her apparently dressing the ape in her late husband’s clothes and having him sleep on the same bed as her. However, things changed as he grew older owing to his actions – he actually became so aggressive that his “mom” began keeping him in a cage and ultimately even needed the help of her kids to keep him restrained.

April Brogoitti Was Attacked at Her Mother’s Home

While Tamara had initially tried to get her son Beau to help out, it was only her 50-year-old daughter April who agreed to return to her 800-acre Buck Brogoitti Animal Rescue park just outside Pendleton to provide aid in 2019. Therefore, she essentially took Buck’s place beside her mother on her bed, resulting in him being confined to his cage – one that was big, yet not big enough or the norm for him. This mother-daughter duo thus had a routine wherein April kept herself locked in the room as Buck was let out, just for him to have breakfast with Tamara before being enclosed again.

However, on January 20, 2021, both of them somehow coincidently forgot all their protocols, resulting in Buck coming down, seeing April on the bed, and completely losing control in a way like never before. He actually pounced on her and bit her several times, just for her mother to take quick action and somehow drag her away with her as Buck himself returned to his cage. She locked them in the basement before frantically dialing 911, asking for assistance as well as an ambulance, which ultimately did result in Buck being shot to death on sight by a policeman after her urging.

April Brogoitti Now Leads a Quiet Life

Born April Wade, better known as April Brogoitti, and now going by April Gilbo, the 50-year-old had bitten on her arms, legs, as well as torso at around 8 am on the fateful morning. Thankfully, though, because the emergency service made it there within 5 minutes and she was also rushed to the hospital, she was seemingly able to make a full recovery despite all the blood and skin loss. In the end, it appears as if this Gedera Regional High School, Eastern Oregon University, plus Blue Mountain Community College alum has since managed to rebuild her life in spite of all her physical as well as mental scars and is currently leading a private life in Pendleton, Oregon, well away from the limelight.

Read More: Sandra and Jerome Herold: What Happened to Frank’s Owners?