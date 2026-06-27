April Holt Murder: Where is Donovan Holt Now?

When a 29-year-old mother of two named April Holt met her untimely demise in her home in the summer of 2023, the entire community was left shell-shocked while her family and friends were consumed by grief. The up-and-coming TikTok content creator’s mysterious death showed signs of suicide, but her family felt otherwise. Eventually, the perpetrator was apprehended and brought to justice. The episode titled ‘Devil in Disguise’ of Investigation Discovery’s ‘Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders’ covers all the intricate details of the case and the investigation that followed.

April Holt’s Death Was Deemed as a Suicide at First

Born on July 6, 1994, in Altamonte Springs, Florida, April Lynn Dickerson Holt was the beloved daughter of Darshann Hickes and Jamie Woods. While growing up, she shared a close-knit bond with her brothers, Dominic Woods and Jared Dickerson. The embodiment of positivity and confidence, the young woman posted TikTok videos regularly, gaining over 200,000 followers. By the time she was in her 20s, April had married Donovan Holt and become a mother to two children, Syrenity Dickerson and Denzel Collier. On the professional front, she was a self-employed Lash Technician.

Her dreams of achieving big things in life and watching her children grow up to be successful were shattered in the summer of 2023. On July 29, 2023, the Metro Nashville Police Department received a call from Donovan, who claimed to have found his 29-year-old wife unresponsive in the bathroom of their home on Cane Ridge Parkway in Antioch, Tennessee. When the authorities arrived at the site, they found April with a plastic bag taped around her neck. She was rushed to the Southern Hills Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on July 31, 2023. Initially, the medical examiner concluded that her death was a suicide, with the cause of her death being complications of suffocation. However, from the get-go, her mother, Jamie, insisted that April would never take her own life and that it was a homicide.

April Holt’s Killer Confessed to the Crime to Her Mother Months Later

Despite the authorities concluding that April Holt had died of suicide, her mother, Jamie Dickerson, was convinced that the bruises on her neck and ankles indicated murder. After months of filing complaints, she managed to get the authorities to reinvestigate April’s death with a fresh perspective. As per Jamie, April and Donovan’s marriage had deteriorated to the point that April had started the process for filing for divorce a couple of weeks prior to her demise. It is alleged that April had also texted her friends and family about being done with Donovan, who allegedly failed to pay his portion of the rent.

In the days before her killing, she also allegedly reconnected with an ex-boyfriend. A huge break in the case came from Jamie, to whom Donovan Holt confessed his crimes in a telephonic conversation in June 2024. She recorded the conversation during which he admitted to strangling April to death, then placing her in the bathroom before taping a plastic bag over her face to stage the scene as a suicide. He claimed that he accidentally killed her while choking her during sex. She turned over the recorded confession to the authorities, who investigated the case further to gather more evidence against Donovan.

His claims of it being an accident didn’t add up, as April and Donovan’s son allegedly overheard a heated argument between them before she was found unresponsive. When the detectives found his fingerprints on the duct tape roll and the plastic bag, on September 19, 2024, he was arrested in San Antonio, Texas, for the murder of April Holt after he confessed to the same to the MNPD Cold Case Unit detectives. Donovan was officially charged with reckless homicide, evidence tampering, and false reporting. However, Jamie wanted him to be charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment.

Donovan Holt is Currently Incarcerated at a Tennessee Prison

A couple of months after his arrest, in November 2024, Donovan Holt pleaded guilty to all the charges against him, including reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, and false reporting. Finally, on February 18, 2025, Donovan was sentenced to two years and one month in prison, in addition to eight years of supervised release in community corrections. During the sentencing hearing, April’s family seemed to agree with the sentence. Later, her mother, Jamie Dickerson, voiced her disagreement and frustration with Donovan’s short sentence. As of today, the 34-year-old killer is serving his sentence seemingly at Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility in Nashville, Tennessee.

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