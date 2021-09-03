A high-profile case that started in 2012 rocked the community in Linwood, New Jersey. April Kauffman, a popular radio host, was found shot to death at her home, but the investigators had a tough time nailing a suspect. Discovery+’s ‘Doctor’s Orders’ chronicles this complex case that involved conspiracy, an alleged drug ring, and a motorcycle gang. The story behind April’s death only became clear almost five years after the incident. So, let’s find out what happened, shall we?

How Did April Kauffman Die?

47-year-old April Kauffman was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She worked in radio, hosting weekly talk shows. She was also a successful businesswoman who owned a salon in Northfield, New Jersey. April was also a big advocate for military veterans and was involved in various projects that supported them. She met James Kauffman, an endocrinologist, and they married in 2000. But after a decade, it all came crashing down for April.

On May 10, 2012, April’s handyman called 911 after finding her unresponsive in the master bedroom. Authorities rushed to the scene to find her dead from two gunshot wounds. But beyond that, the police weren’t able to glean anything more from the scene. There was a distinct lack of physical evidence with no fingerprints or shell casings. A Robbery was also ruled out, with no signs of forced entry and nothing missing from the house.

Who Killed April Kauffman?

With hardly any leads, the investigation into April’s death stalled. James, her husband, was initially questioned but had an alibi. He was at work. Beyond that, there wasn’t much to go on, and the case went cold. But about five years later, a rather peculiar turn of events led the police right back to James. The authorities were investigating a potential illegal pharmaceutical ring where James’ name popped up. As a result, they attempted to execute a search warrant at his home and work.

James, who had remarried a little over a year after April’s death, was at his office in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. A standoff ensued when James brandished a gun and threatened to kill himself, but he was arrested later on gun charges. The case quickly took off, with the pieces to the puzzle of April’s murder showing up. Investigators learned that James was part of an illegal drug ring along with Ferdinand Augello, the former leader of the Pagan Outlaw Motorcycle Club.

James would write free prescriptions to people Ferdinand would send to him. The authorities believed that April found out about this sometime in 2011 and threatened to expose his illegal activities. In addition, their relationship had deteriorated by then and April also wanted a divorce. He then asked Ferdinand to look for someone to kill his wife. Ferdinand checked with present and former members of the club and, after almost a year, found Francis Mulholland, an associate of one of the members, Joseph Mulholland.

Investigators believed that it was Francis who killed April that day. The Mulhollands were paid at least $20,000 for the murder. Francis had died sometime in 2013. The criminal enterprise continued for about five years after April’s death, only ending after James’ arrest. Ferdinand was also arrested and, in 2018, was convicted for his role in the murder and a bevy of other charges.

How Did Dr. James Kauffman Die?

After his arrest, James was moved to a different prison because the police uncovered a plot to have him killed. According to them, Ferdinand was responsible for it. While behind bars at the Hudson County Jail in New Jersey, James was found dead on the morning of January 26, 2018. His cellmate at the time was at court, which meant James was alone. The authorities stated that James had something around his neck and was found face down on his bunk.

James left a suicide note that said, in part, “I cannot live like this. I, no matter what anybody says, did not do anything to my wife.” He also claimed that April was the one who introduced him to the Pagans. He was 69 years old at the time of his death and was supposed to go to trial on charges of murder and racketeering.

Read More: Where Are Ferdinand Augello and Francis Mulholland Now?