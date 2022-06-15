Are Angel and RoccStar From Basketball Wives Still Together?

Season 10 of the beloved reality series ‘Basketball Wives’ has brought viewers a much-needed dose of drama. The show follows women linked to professional basketball players. Over the years, the show has seen many women retain their position on the show even if they broke up with their basketball-playing partners. One such celebrity happens to be Angel Brinks, who joined season 4 of ‘Basketball Wives LA’ as a friend due to her relationship with Tyreke Evans. Season 5 saw her becoming a part of the main cast before the Los Angeles iteration was scrapped.

However, the tenth season of ‘Basketball Wives’ has brought several women from ‘Basketball Wives LA’ back into the franchise, including Angel Brinks, who was seen to be in a relationship with musician Leon “Roccstar” Youngblood Jr. in the tenth season. However, the tensions between the couple have forced many fans to speculate about the current nature of their relationship. Are the two still together, or have they broken up for good? Well, here’s what we know about the same!

Angel and RoccStar’s Basketball Wives Journey

Angel and RoccStar were welcomed warmly in the tenth iteration of ‘Basketball Wives.’ The couple was expecting their first child together during the filming, which resulted in several adorable moments on the show. The two reportedly started dating in late 2020 and announced the news of their pregnancy on October 19, 2019, coinciding with Angel’s birthday.

If there was one person who did not take well to the news of Angel’s pregnancy, it was her mother. Angel’s mum was concerned about her daughter’s pregnancy since she did not know the baby’s father well enough. She also thought being a mother to three children might impact Angel’s career as a businesswoman and fashion designer. Angel has two more children, a son named Azari with her late ex-husband Bruce Sandlin and a daughter named Amani with Tyreke Evans. RoccStar also has another son named Syhre Leon with singer Kris Stephens.

Despite the abundant sweet moments on the show, the couple also saw their fair share of tensions as the season progressed. Fans were quick to take sides during the arguments, though they did not appreciate Jackie Christie talking about the couple behind their backs. However, many viewers are curious to know what happened to the expecting couple after the season 10 production.

Are Angel and RoccStar Still Together?

Yes, Angel and RoccStar are still together. Despite the visible tensions between the two, the couple seemed to have moved past their issues. The couple welcomed their much-awaited child in November 2021. RoccStar shared the happy news by sharing an adorable picture of Angel and the newborn baby boy. “Thank you @angelbrinks for bringing into the world the greatest gift ever! A young king and a prince! My second son has arrived,” he wrote in his story.

Though the couple has not posted many pictures on Instagram, they do feature in each other’s stories quite frequently. Both of them are happily promoting their careers on their social media handles and seem to be thriving on both professional and personal fronts. We wish them both the best in their lives and hope they have a great future ahead.

