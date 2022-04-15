Are Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

While love transcends age, race, and distance, it is not always easy for a cross-border couple to make their relationship work. ’90 Day Fiance’ sheds light on several cross-border pairs by focusing on US nationals who are engaged to foreign citizens. The show chronicles the foreign partner’s entry into the US on a K-1 visa, which grants the pair just 90 days to tie the knot. However, with a massive difference in habits and lifestyles, the couples often navigate a rocky road in hopes of a perfect relationship.

New Jersey native Ariela Weinberg and Ethiopian national Biniyam Shibre first appeared on the second season of ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.’ Since their debut on the show, the two have become one of the most talked-about couples in the history of the ’90 Day Fiance’ spin-off. Ariela and Biniyam have often been surrounded by speculations revolving around their bond. Thus, we decided to investigate the current standing of their relationship. Well, here’s what we found out!

How Did Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre Meet?

A resident of Princeton, New Jersey, Ariela Weinberg met Biniyam Shibre while on a trip to Ethiopia. The pair took to each other during their first meeting and soon got into a relationship. Although Ariela initially found life in the foreign country tough to adjust to, her love for Biniyam made it all worth it, and they looked forward to a future together. A few months after their first meeting, the couple decided to move to the Kenyan city of Mombasa, where they stayed for three months. It was in Kenya that their love flourished, and Ariela realized that Biniyam is the one she wanted to spend the rest of her life with.

However, with Ariela being compelled to return to the United States, she left her love behind with a promise to return. Once back in the United States, Ariela realized that she was pregnant and decided to move to Ethiopia in order to be close to the father of her child. Biniyam supported his partner throughout her pregnancy, and the couple even got engaged after welcoming their child, Aviel Biniyam Shibre, into this world. Initially, the happy couple had planned to settle down, but things hit the fan once Ariela invited her ex-husband to stay with them in Ethiopia.

Moreover, when the New Jersey native brought Aviel over to the States for surgery, Biniyam allegedly chose to spend time with other women and almost turned their home into a party house. Naturally, this did not sit well with the young mother, who refused to return to Ethiopia. Still, after much discussion, the couple decided to start anew in Kenya and seemingly patched things up. Subsequently, Biniyam also received his K-1 visa. Several reports in December 2021 stated that the two tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in New Jersey. So let’s find out how the two are doing today!

Are Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre Still Together?

Recent developments indicate that Ariela and Biniyam have managed to iron out their issues and are still together. Apart from Ariela inviting her ex-husband over to Ethiopia and accusing Biniyam of allegedly cheating on her, the couple faced another roadblock when Biniyam’s sisters began acting hostile towards the US national. Ariela tried her best to win them over and even met them face-to-face to address the problems. However, they were unable to arrive at an understanding.

Despite the hiccups, it was heartwarming to witness Biniyam supporting his partner throughout the altercation, as he assured Ariela that he would be there for her no matter what. On the other hand, rumors of separation engulfed the couple when Ariela was spotted traveling to Ethiopia without Biniyam. However, they soon addressed the baseless speculations when the New Jersey native explained that she was in the foreign country for some social work.

At present, Ariela and Biniyam appear to be together and are pretty devoted to their parental duties. In April 2022, Ariela celebrated Biniyam’s birthday on social media and wrote, “You are a great father. You always do your best to make other people around you happy and I appreciate that kindness. ” On the other hand, Biniyam appears to be close to his life partner’s family. Besides, Ariela even captions her social media posts with hashtags such as “arielaandbiniyam,” and “foreverfamily,” which stand as further proof of their togetherness. Thus, as the couple currently appears committed to each other and their child, we hope happiness never eludes them in the long run.

