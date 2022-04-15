Are Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

’90 Day Fiance’ is an interesting TV show that offers a sneak peek into the lives of US nationals who are engaged to foreign citizens. The foreign partners come to the United States on a K-1 Visa, which compels them to marry within 90 days or leave the country. Still, as mutual understanding is a prerequisite for any relationship, it is exciting to witness how each couple tries to iron out their issues in the name of love.

Season 9 of ’90 Day Fiance’ brought many such couples into the spotlight, one among them being Charlottesville native Kara Bass and Venezuelan national Guillermo Rojer. Although the couple were incredibly happy together and even got engaged, the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to stay apart for nine months. As fans are eager to know whether the two are still together, we decided to dig deep and find the truth. Here’s everything you need to know!

How Did Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer Meet?

When Kara Bass visited the Dominican Republic on a work trip, she did not expect to run into the love of her life. Still, fate seemed to play a massive part in bringing them together, as Guillermo Rojer, a Venezuelan native, was also earning a livelihood in the same country at the time. The pair developed a liking for each other from their very first meeting, and theirs seemed like a match made in heaven. They spent most of their free time together, and Kara was quite unwilling to return to the United States when the time came.

However, promising to remain in touch, Kara took the step. Once back in her home country, she counted down the days till she could get back to Guillermo. The next time Kara landed in the Dominican Republic, the couple moved in together. Since then, the time they spent a wonderful time in each other’s company and even documented quite a few memories from the early days of their relationship on social media.

Moreover, the couple developed a deep mutual understanding and respect. In November 2019, Guillermo finally went down on his knees and popped the question, and Kara was quite elated when she said, “Yes.” However, fate had other plans in store for the pair. Unfortunately, months after their engagement, the whole world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing Kara to leave her fiance and return to the United States. Although the temporary farewell was quite heartbreaking, the couple promised to stay connected, and Guillermo even applied for his K-1 visa.

Are Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer Still Together?

We come bearing good news for fans of the couple as current developments suggest Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer are still together. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the pair to live apart for nine months before Guillermo was able to come to the United States. Nevertheless, as with most cross-border couples, the two soon found their new lifestyles clashing with each other.

For starters, Guillermo found it challenging to accept and understand Kara’s habit of partying, as he is someone who prefers to stay indoors with his loved one. Furthermore, it seemed like the couple was losing their mutual understanding as Kara’s alleged history of infidelity was brought to the forefront. Although Kara and Guillermo mentioned that marriage was definitely in the works, they were having trust issues, which threatened their relationship.

Regardless, from the looks of it, Kara and Guillermo still appear to be together. Kara loves expressing her affection for her beau on social media. While the couple still has their old photos up on Instagram, Kara celebrated 2022’s Valentine’s Day by posting a few of Guillermo’s pictures with the caption, “You are my greatest adventure. I love you.” On the other hand, even though Guillermo prefers a life of privacy away from social media, his last post on Instagram is of the happy couple. It is indeed incredible to witness the love they share, and we would like to wish the pair the very best for the years to come.

