Are Mohamed and Yvette From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

As TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiance‘ is an unscripted show, not all couples on it appear to be a perfect match at first sight. The show itself is quite interesting as it revolves around several US citizens who are engaged to foreign nationals. Although cross-border relationships can be quite hard, especially with the differences in lifestyles, customs, and habits, cameras document the foreign nationals as they land on US soil on a K-1 visa. Interestingly, the visa gives them just 90 days to get married or face deportation, which naturally leads to some interesting television as the pairs try and iron out their issues for a better future.

Yvette Arellano and her Egyptian fiance Mohamed Abdelhamed were considered to be one of the most significant mismatches on ’90 Day Fiance’ season 9. Not only did they have a considerable age difference, with Yvette being older, but Mohamed was a devout Muslim and expected his fiancee to follow the rules of his religion. Naturally, such clashes led to a massive altercation making fans wonder if the two are still together. Let’s find out, shall we?

Yvette and Mohamed’s 90 Day Fiance Journey

Interestingly, Yvette met Mohamed online for the first time, and the two soon connected over their shared love for fitness. However, what started as a regular friendship soon turned romantic, and Yvette realized that she was developing feelings for the Egyptian native. Thus, unable to stay away any longer, she traveled to Egypt to spend a few days with Mohamed. That was when Mohamed popped the question, and the US citizen was only too happy to say yes.

Since then, Yvette and Mohamed kept in touch over the internet as they waited for the latter’s visa to be approved. Ultimately, once the visa was approved, the Egyptian native flew over to the US and moved in with Yvette and her only son, Tharan. Interestingly, Tharan seemed quite taken with Mohamed, and it did not take too long for the two to develop a solid bond. In fact, Yvette mentioned that Mohamed was one of the few people she could trust with her child.

Surprisingly, things began going downhill soon, as Mohamed felt lonely in the United States. For starters, Yvette had to work to make ends meet, leaving Mohamed to his own devices for hours. On top of that, the Egyptian native felt like a nanny and hoped for his and Yvette’s bond to strengthen with each passing day. However, that seemed pretty impossible as Mohamed found it hard to adjust to the US culture and was disappointed at how Yvette dressed, talked, and went out with her friends. He kept asking her to change herself and was also annoyed when he found his fiancee helping a maintenance worker, as Islam forbade a woman to be alone in a room with an unknown male.

Naturally, such restrictions made Yvette feel suffocated, and she pushed back, disappointing Mohamed further. Besides, as an added nail to the coffin, Yvette was also quite determined about not converting to Islam, despite what Mohamed wanted. Unsurprisingly, things got so bad at one point in time that Mohamed decided to leave Yvette and find a second sponsor before the 90 days ran out. However, the two managed to talk their issues out, and although there were a lot of tears, the pair managed to reach a point of mutual understanding, as the show documented their wonderful wedding ceremony on social media.

Are Yvette Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed Still Together?

Yes! Readers would be delighted to know that despite their differences and all the controversies surrounding their pairing, Yvette and Mohamed managed to make their relationship work and are still going strong. Although fans believed that the differences in customs and religious beliefs would spell doom for the two, the couple refused to let go of each other when the going got tough and instead talked out their issues, further strengthening their connection. Moreover, while on the show, Yve mentioned that with time, Mohamed began opening up to her, while the Egyptian native revealed that he was scared of losing Yvette if he did not respect and understand her desires.

At present, Yvette and Mohamed have seemingly built up a happy life in the United States and are spending their days with Tharan. Although the couple is pretty private when it comes to their personal lives, both the reality stars have talked about their significant others on social media, and Yvette even made it clear that she would not stand for anyone who wanted to hate on the love they share. Thus, from the looks of it, the two are living the best days of their lives, and we want to wish them the very best for the coming future.

