Are Kara and Guillermo From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiance‘ is an interesting show that offers a sneak peek into the lives of several US citizens who are engaged to foreign nationals. Cameras start documenting these foreign partners as they arrive in the United States on a K-1 visa which compels them to marry within 90 days or face deportation. Thus, with love and their futures on the line, it is interesting to watch how each couple iron out their differences in customs, habits, and lifestyles in such a short period of time.

Kara Bass and her Venezuelan fiance Guillermo Rojer appeared to be quite a promising couple when they were introduced on ’90 Day Fiance’ season 9. Although Kara was a few years older than her fiance, the two seemed to be on the same wavelength and were determined to make their relationship work. Unfortunately, issues began creeping up once Guillermo landed in the United States, making fans wonder if the pair are still together. Well, let’s find out, shall we?

Kara and Guillermo’s 90 Day Fiance Journey

Kara had no plans of finding a partner when she went on a work trip to the Dominican Republic. However, fate decided otherwise, and the US native soon came across Venezuelan native Guillermo Rojer, who was also employed in the foreign country. Interestingly, it did not take long for the pair to take to each other, and once they began dating, the couple understood several trips that made their relationship flourish. Unfortunately, Kara’s visa expired soon after, and although the US citizen had to return home, she made plans and returned to the Dominican Republic in order to move in with Guillermo. Around this time, the Venezuelan native went down on one knee to ask Kara’s hand in marriage, and she was only too happy to oblige.

Although Kara and Guillermo’s relationship seemed pretty perfect from the get-go, trouble reared its ugly head once the Venezualan native came to the US on a K-1 visa. While in the United States, Guillermo moved in with Kara and soon realized that life with her would not be easy. For starters, Kara was extremely controlling and would often lose her mind if things did not go the way she planned. Besides, she rarely acknowledged Guillermo’s suggestions and was even reluctant to let him spend his own money. Moreover, when Guillermo learned about Kara’s past and how she had cheated on her ex-boyfriend, he began having second thoughts about the marriage and his decision to come over to the foreign country.

Fortunately, Kara and Guillermo were able to iron out most of their issues, and if her controlling nature was kept aside, the US native seemed quite supportive of her fiance. In fact, she loved taking him out to meet her friends and was there for Guillermo when he received news about his brother’s death. Besides, the Venezuelan native also built up a good rapport with Kara’s loved ones, and it seemed like the two would soon settle down peacefully. However, Kara and Guillermo’s relationship had one more test to pass as the former preferred a wedding ceremony with all the glitz and glamor, while the latter wanted something quiet and private. Nevertheless, they managed to reach a mutual understanding and finally tied the knot on July 23, 2021.

Are Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer Still Together?

Yes! We are delighted to report that Kara and Guillermo are together and still going strong. From the looks of it, the two have built up a wonderful life surrounded by family and friends and are proud parents to their adorable pooch, Chiqui Mama. Interestingly, there have been rumors about Kara being an expecting mother and awaiting her first child, but readers should note that the pair neither confirmed nor denied such speculations. However, the love that Kara and Guillermo share is unquestionable, as they love to document the memories their make on social media. In fact, when talking about her husband on an Instagram post, Kara said, “I love him so very much. When people ask me to describe him, the first word that comes to mind is kind, and he is so genuinely that way.” Thus, while we are overjoyed to witness their love grow with each passing day, we would like to wish them the very best for the years to come.

Read More: Are Mohamed and Yvette From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?