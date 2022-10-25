Are Atz Lee and Jane From Alaska The Last Frontier Still Together?

‘Alaska: The Last Frontier,’ a reality series on Discover Channel, has been completely captivating fans’ hearts since December 2011. It follows the adventures of the Kilcher family, headed by Atz Kilcher and Otto Kilcher, at their homestead outside of Homer, Alaska. Swiss immigrants, Yule Kilcher and his wife Ruth Kilcher, were the first Alaskan settlers, and their descendants have now been in the region for more than 80 years. The show gives a detailed insight into how the family survives by hunting, fishing, farming, and preparing for long winters, without any use of technology.

Atz Lee and Jane Kilcher are primary members of the Kilcher family and have been actively participating in the show since its commencement. Thus, their relationship with the family, and with each other remains in focus, apart from their survival skills in the woods. Naturally, their fans must be wondering if the couple is doing well and is still together. If you’re curious to know about the same thing, we’ve got your back. Here’s everything we found out!

Atz Lee and Jane’s Alaska: The Last Frontier Journey

Atz Lee and Jane met each other for the first time when the former was 11 and the latter 12 years old in Homer, Alaska. Jane was formerly a resident of Anchorage along with her family before moving back to Homer, their hometown. Although the two crossed paths at that time as they lived nearby, it was not until much later that they began a romantic relationship. Jane was a commercial fisherwoman, just like her family, and lived “surrounded by storms and men.” Atz Lee, a former professional singer, who wandered around the country, with his guitar, following his passion for a few years, returned to his roots, the homestead, and built his own cabin.

In fact, the two were actually married to other people before finding each other. Jane was married to an Alaskan native, Dicran Kassouni, and they had their daughter Piper Isolde Kassouni in 2003. Atz Lee, on the other hand, was married to Nantia Krisintu, an MBA graduate who met him while visiting Homer for work. The pair had their son Etienne Kilcher in 2001 but got separated after a few years. Thus, Atz Lee and Jane found their way back to each other and reconnected over their love for music, especially the former’s harmonica song.

On November 7, 2006, the couple tied the knot and began living together with the extended family in the Kilcher homestead. Since then, as also seen in the show, Atz Lee is responsible for hunting and gathering food for the family that could last till the harsh winters, when finding food isn’t possible. After leaving her work as a commercial fisherwoman, Jane began using her skills for fishing, hunting with her husband, building their cabin together, horse riding, etc. to survive at the extreme end of the world. However, throughout 11 seasons, the couple has faced various challenges, which makes their fans wonder if they are still together and we’re here to find just that.

Are Atz Lee and Jane Still Together?

Yes, Atz Lee and Jane are still doing great together. The couple has come across their fair share of tough days, specifically in 2015, when Atz Lee met with a fatal accident. While going on a hike with his friend, the experienced hiker fell off a cliff looking for his friend and sadly got severely injured. He broke around 26 bones and wounded his lungs, but fortunately recovered from the accident over a few months. Fans then saw the strong and beautiful couple celebrating their 10 years together with a vow renewal ceremony in February 2016, on Valentine’s Day.

Viewers of the show have, yet, trolled the couple, specifically Jane, as they dared to show all sides of their life, both positive and negative, on the show. Addressing the trolls on a social media post, Jane wrote, “I have to say, I am in shock at all the hate towards someone who is so poetic, non-judgmental, and genuinely a person that speaks from the heart. Our show films us for like 200 hours that go into a 42-minute episode… our editors can in no way capture all that happens in our lives.” In an older post, she said, “We are an unscripted show… All of us are hardworking, no one in our Kilcher family exhibits behavior to warrant hate.”

Some have also criticized the reality star wife for her weight and appearance, calling her “fat” as well as rumors about them getting divorced. Nonetheless, Jane has always dealt with these trolls confidently, standing her ground and proudly defending herself and her family. The couple is raising their two lovely children, 21-year-old Etienne and 19-year-old Piper, maintaining a healthy relationship among the four and with others.

Although Etienne began appearing on the show some years back after turning an adult, Piper still remains away from the camera, keeping her life private. Thus, we wish the joyful couple more happiness and adventure in their future, as they continue their journey with their family with love and care.

