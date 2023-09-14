Are Austen and Madison from Southern Charm Still Together?

Created by Whitney Sudler-Smith, ‘Southern Charm’ is a reality television series that follows the lives of a group of socialites and professionals living in Charleston, South Carolina. The show offers viewers a glimpse into the world of Southern high society, blending traditional Southern culture with modern-day drama and intrigue. As the show unfolds, viewers are treated to the drama, romance, and occasional clashes that arise among this eclectic group of friends and acquaintances.

The cast includes a mix of entrepreneurs, artists, socialites, and other charismatic individuals, and the pair that caught a lot of attention is Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll. Despite experiencing various highs and lows in their relationship on the show, the two individuals consistently managed to reconnect with each other. However, the question remains: did their connection possess the resilience to endure the trials of time? Let’s discover the present state of Madison and Austen’s relationship!

Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy’s Southern Charm Journey

Madison and Austen had initiated their romantic involvement before it was publicly featured on the show. Madison made a solitary appearance during the show’s second season in 2015, but later became a recurring character starting from the sixth season. Hailing from South Carolina, Madison, a 32-year-old woman, gained fame primarily for her turbulent relationship with Austen. Austen, on the other hand, is a prominent entrepreneur who was born on June 16, 1987 and grew up in an affluent Washington, D.C. family.

They initially crossed paths in January 2018, but after a three-month relationship, they separated in October 2018 due to a video leak showing Austen in bed with two other girls. However, Austen later disclosed that their breakup occurred during an episode of ‘Southern Charm’ when he learned that Madison was engaging with other men on social media. Towards the conclusion of the sixth season of the show, the couple rekindled their relationship during a trip to Colorado.

After the conclusion of the sixth season on May 15, 2019, Madison opened up to Us Weekly, characterizing their relationship as ‘complicated’. Austen, speaking to the same magazine, added to the ambiguity, stating, “”Madison and I have certainly tried to go our own ways, and we just find ourselves back with each other … She’s just my person. And I’m telling myself to quit fighting it.” During this time, their relationship seemed to be marked by uncertainty and an ongoing cycle of breaking up and reconciling.

Are Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy Still Together?

During the filming of the seventh season, the global COVID-19 pandemic made its presence felt, introducing a new set of challenges for the couple. Madison and Austen found themselves at odds with their approaches to dealing with the onset of the deadly virus. Madison chose to prioritize safety and responsibility by staying at home with her son, Hudson, while Austen took a different path, continuing to socialize with his friends in South Carolina. Regrettably, his decision to attend gatherings and parties during this time led to him contracting the virus. This divergence in their responses to the pandemic further underscored the complexities of their relationship during this period.

In December 2020, the couple finally broke up and Madison officially confirmed the news when she gave an interview to Us Weekly. She said, “We are not together right now. I am 1,000 percent single, and so is he … I definitely think that quarantine was either gonna make it or break [our] relationship, and unfortunately, we did not come out stronger.”

In early December 2021, Madison surprised everyone by announcing her engagement to her boyfriend of just seven months, Brett Randle. The whirlwind romance culminated in their wedding in November 2022. Following their on-again, off-again relationship, it seems that Madison and Austen have found stability and are currently on good terms. In a notable turn of events, the two of them made a joint appearance on Austen’s podcast, aptly named ‘Pillows and Beer,’ in May 2023, where they exhibited a cordial and friendly demeanor. Austen expressed his happiness for Madison, stating, “Madison’s married, and I’m happy for you. And your husband is wonderful.” Madison, on the other hand, shared that she was enjoying a comfortable and contented relationship and leading a happy life. Reflecting on her past relationship with Austen, she acknowledged that while it started off fun, it eventually became too dramatic for her liking.

