Are JD and Elizabeth From Southern Charm Still Together?

Created by Bryan Kestner and Whitney Sudler-Smith, ‘Southern Charm’ is a reality series that follows several socialites in Charleston, South Carolina. As the viewers get a glimpse into the personal and professional lives of the cast members, they also learn about the politics prevalent in the area, the Southern culture, and the history of Charleston. However, the life and struggles of the socialites may be the most attractive part for the audience.

Fans of the show have always been curious about the people who appear on the show, and John David “JD” Madison and Elizabeth Madison are no different. Their relationship sparked a lot of drama and confusion in the series, leaving the viewers baffled about what exactly happened to the couple. If you are in the same boat and want to know if JD and Elizabeth are still in a relationship, here’s what we know about the same!

JD and Elizabeth’s Southern Charm Journey

Unlike the other well-known names from ‘Southern Charm,’ JD and Elizabeth were never a part of the show’s roster, either as main cast members or guests. The pair was connected to the series thanks to JD’s friendship with Thomas Ravenel. Despite their occasional appearances, the two were well-loved by the viewers and the Charleston residents. Their amicable personalities and calm nature made them fan favorites despite not being a prominent presence.

However, season 4 ‘Southern Charm’ shocked many as JD announced that he and Elizabeth were separating. This was by no means a legal split, but it did cause a lot of stirring among the public and the socialities. Interestingly, most female members of the show sided with Elizabeth on the split. JD stated that the couple had grown apart due to their different work styles and changes in priorities. This did not stop the allegations against JD that he had cheated on his wife, leading to the separation.

The confusion started when Elizabeth and JD were soon seen together at Cameran Eubanks’ baby shower. The viewers were not the only ones left baffled by the turn of events as the show’s cast, especially the women, voiced their confusion. In turn, Elizabeth asked the socialities to mind their business, especially Naomie Olindo, who had been a fierce supporter of Elizabeth during the separation.

Naturally, fans are curious to know just what happened to the couple. Their presence on the show has since diminished, especially with the exit of Thomas Ravenel after season 5, leaving the fans in further darkness. Well, here’s what we know about JD and Elizabeth’s current status.

Are JD and Elizabeth Still Together?

JD and Elizabeth are indeed still married. The couple has four children and seems to have mended their relationship. Though the two had gone on separate paths during their time on-screen, the couple’s reconciliation seems to have been effective. Unlike their separation, the pair did not make any official announcement regarding their patch-up.

However, since their time on the show, JD changed his Twitter profile picture to one featuring himself and Elizabeth in September of 2020. As of writing, the picture remains JD’s display photo on Twitter, indicating an amicable relationship between JD and Elizabeth.

Another major development in the couple’s life came in 2018 when an incident report was filed on August 25, accusing JD of sexual assault. Five months after the report was filed, Susan Johnson, the accuser, was charged with filing a false police report, something that Susan’s lawyers fought against. Despite the dynamic between the two, we wish JD and Elizabeth the best in their lives and hope they have a great future ahead.

