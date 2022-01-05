Are Caro Viehweg and Ray Gantt Still Together? Update

Although Raymond Gantt and Caroline Viehweg made headlines with their appearance on ‘The Amazing Race’ season 33, the duo isn’t strangers to reality television. In fact, they met for the first time while competing on the first season of ‘Love Island USA’ and even built up an incredible connection while on the show. However, with a lack of updates from the pair and cameras turned away from their personal lives, fans are now curious to know if they are still together. Well, we come bearing answers!

Ray Gantt and Caro Viehweg: Love Island Journey

Although Caro was the first to enter the ‘Love Island’ villa, she initially struggled to make a meaningful connection and was forced to couple with Cashel before moving on to Cormac. However, things changed as Ray entered the house and seemed quite taken with Caro during their first meeting. Caro, too, was quite smitten with the new contestant, and soon the two began getting cozy, ultimately leading to an adorable romance, supported wholeheartedly by fans.

It was incredible to witness Caro and Ray build up their loving relationship on a foundation of trust as the pair effortlessly skipped past all obstacles that came in their way. Moreover, their chemistry was quite unmistakable, and the couple seemed wholly dedicated to making their relationship work. Both Caro and Ray later mentioned how they didn’t expect to fall for each other, and although it was a sudden occurrence, the feeling was one of the best they had ever experienced. Thus, to no one’s surprise, the two entered the season finale as a couple and ended the competition in the third position.

Although Caro and Ray looked forward to recreating their on-screen magic in real life and were excited about beginning a relationship post-filming, they faced quite a few hurdles in their journey. For starters, the couple lived quite far away from each other as Caro was based in Los Angeles and Ray in New Jersey. This distance forced them to undertake a long-distance relationship which seemed to form a divide between the two. Thus, fans were quite surprised when even amid breakup rumors, the two returned as a team in ‘The Amazing Race’ season 33. However, did their return hint at a possible romantic connection between the two?

Are Ray Gantt and Caro Viehweg Still Together?

Like most celebrity couples, Ray and Caro have been plagued by their fair share of breakup rumors. However, the two chose to remain quiet in the face of such assumptions and have never confirmed or denied the speculations. Initial rumors arose after fans noticed that neither featured on the other’s Instagram profile, while their previous pictures stood deleted. Moreover, the assumptions were further strengthened when Caro took to Twitter and posted a cryptic Tweet that read, “If you are constantly trying to prove your worth, you already forgot your value.” On the other hand, Ray, too, seemed to reply to the post as he Tweeted out, “I can’t afford to be in my feelings at this time in my life, I got shit to do.” Still, with no official confirmation from sources or the couple themselves, the news remained a mere rumor, and no one was sure about the pair’s relationship status.

However, it seems like Ray and Caro have since managed to work out their differences and are now in a committed relationship. Introduced as a “dating” team on the show, ‘The Amazing Race’ even mentioned that Ray promised Caro he would move out to Los Angeles if they ended up winning the whole thing. Thus, with the two now enjoying life to the fullest together, we would like to wish them the very best for all their future endeavors.

