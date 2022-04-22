Are Christine Quinn and Christian Richard Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Sellin Sunset‘ has managed to garner quite a significant fanbase through its interesting premise of following a group of Los Angeles-based real estate agents. The agents portrayed on the show lead a high-profile social life while taking care of their professional commitments and dealing with demanding clients. Moreover, as the show provides a sneak peek into their personal lives, we also get to witness some steamy romances and high-octane drama that makes for thrilling television.

Christine Quinn has been married to Christian Richard since 2009. Moreover, the couple even welcomed a child in 2021. However, there were false rumors about Christine faking her pregnancy, making fans question if she and her husband are still together. Well, here’s what we found out?

Christine Quinn and Christian Richard: Relationship Timeline

Christine Quinn met Christian Richard sometime in 2019, and the two were quick to take to each other. Interestingly, one of Christine’s friends had gone out with Christian but did not feel a proper romantic connection with him. Still, once Christian mentioned that he was in the market for a house, the friend was only too glad to introduce him to Christine. Although it was not love at first sight, business soon gave way to romance as both Christine and Christian began falling for each other. It did not take long for them to realize their mutual attraction, and a few months after they started dating, Christian went down on one knee and proposed marriage to the love of his life. Christine was only too happy to accept, and the two began looking forward to a wonderful future together. Subsequently, in December 2019, the couple finally decided to tie the knot and did so at the Cathedral of Saint Vibiana in Los Angeles.

Apart from finding a life partner in Christian, Christine was also thrilled when her husband bought her dream house for them to live in. In an interview with Women’s Health Magazine after her marriage, Christine gushed about her beloved and said, “I remember prior to meeting him, I would sit in that open house every Sunday and picture myself living there, getting coffee with my husband, and that manifestation came true—I now live in the house that I envisioned myself in with my husband.”

In the months that followed, the love between Christian and Christine blossomed, and the real-estate agent was quite happy in her married life. Interestingly, Christian has a total net worth of around $20 million at present. He is an MIT graduate and developed an app called Foodler in 2004. In 2017, it was purchased by GrubHub for a substantial amount allowing Christian to retire early. Thus, with both Christine and her husband having substantial incomes, the two built up quite a luxurious life for themselves. Besides, the couple had even better news for fans when Christine got pregnant. Although there were rumors about her pregnancy being fake, they were proved to be false when she and her husband welcomed their child into this world in May 2021.

Are Christine Quinn and Christian Richard Still Together?

We are happy to report that Christine Quinn and Christian Richard are together and still going strong. The couple prefers privacy when it comes to their personal life and hasn’t revealed much about themselves in the public sphere. Yet, Christine seemed to have embraced her duties as a mother and is quite a dedicated parent to their child. On the other hand, Christian has always supported his wife through thick and thin, as the show often portrayed him taking Christine’s side over the rest of the agents. Thus, even though the pair likes to keep to themselves and away from social media, there is absolutely no indication of a split, making it even more evident that the couple is happy together.

