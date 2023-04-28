Are Debbie and Oussama From 90 Day Fiancé Still Together?

’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ is an interesting ’90 Day’ spinoff that revolves around US citizens who are in love with a foreign international. The reality TV series portrays how the US natives are ready to leave their established lives in order to start a new chapter in a different country. However, like most cross-border relationships, differences in customs, habits, and lifestyle pose a significant issue, and it is interesting to witness how each couple has their own unique solution for a healthy relationship.

Season 4 of ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ introduces us to US native Debbie Aguero and her Moroccan fiance Oussama. Even though the couple connected over their shared love for art, they have a significant age gap between them, making viewers wonder if the two were meant to last. Well, with the cameras now turned away, let’s find out if Debbie and Oussama are still together, shall we?

Debbie and Oussama’s 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Journey

Readers will be interested to know that Debbie, a 67-year-old native of Sugar Hill, Georgia, met Oussama while searching for similar-minded art lovers on social media. Although the Moroccan native was just 24, Debbie fell in love with his artistic view, ultimately deciding to reach out and connect online. Hence, it did not take long for the two to bond over their shared love for art, and soon Debbie realized that age was just a number as she found herself falling head over heels for Oussama. Surprisingly, even while belonging to a conservating Morrocan family, Oussama appeared to reciprocate her feelings, and the couple began dating exclusively within just a few months.

Since Debbie only met Oussama online and had no idea about his real-life persona, her loved ones were naturally apprehensive about her boyfriend. In fact, Debbie’s son, Julian, spoke openly against the relationship and claimed he was worried that Oussama would take advantage of his mother. He also got pretty angry when he realized that Debbie planned on giving Oussama access to her wealth, as he was convinced that the Moroccan citizen would steal the money and leave Debbie stranded in a foreign country.

However, the US native paid no heed to such apprehensions as she packed her bags and flew off to Morocco to meet the love of her life. Subsequently, the two shared a wonderful few days in Morrocco, and Debbie later mentioned that Oussama’s actions made her realize that age was nothing but a number when it came to love. Hence, she did not think much before getting engaged to her beloved, and she even came back to the United States with a promise to return in order to tie the knot.

When interviewed on the show, Debbie mentioned that she was tired of living in the United States and wanted a change in scenery. Hence, she traveled to the foreign country for the second time with the intention of marrying and settling in Morocco. Surprisingly, Oussama made the 67-year-old feel incredible on her second trip as he put her up in a beautiful hotel and even wrote a poem for her, which he recited in public. Debbie mentioned that no one had made her feel this special before, and she even agreed to meet Oussama’s parents at their native house.

Thankfully, the 24-year-old’s family received Debbie warmly, and they did not seem to mind the age difference between her and Oussama. However, this is where things took a dark turn as Oussama’s father mentioned that his son wanted to settle with Debbie in the United States in order to explore a career as an artist. This made the US native feel quite disappointed as Oussama had never discussed his intentions with her, and it even threatened to ruin their relationship.

Are Debbie Aguero and Oussama Still Together?

Once filming for ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ ended, Oussama and Debbie returned to their everyday lives and embraced privacy. Although the latter maintains an active Instagram profile through which she keeps her followers updated about her art, the Moroccan native keeps his life under wraps and has a limited presence on social media. Nevertheless, while on the show, Oussama mentioned that he wanted to move to the United States as he would get better opportunities to grow as an artist. Surprisingly, even after Debbie expressed her desire to stay in Morocco, he remained firm on his decisions and claimed he wanted to do what was best for him.

Naturally, this broke Debbie’s heart as she believed that Oussama only wanted a passage to the US and did not care about her as his future wife. This fallout soon led to a breakup as she called her son from Morocco and mentioned that she and Oussama weren’t together anymore. Hence, even though the two haven’t revealed much information about their current relationship status, reports have stated nothing about them reconciling, making us believe that the two aren’t together as of the present.

Read More: Jordan and Everton From 90 Day Fiance: Everything We Know