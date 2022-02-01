Are Dolores Catania and Paul Connell From RHONJ Still Together?

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ is a gripping reality show that follows several high-profile and affluent women in New Jersey as they go about their everyday lives. With cameras documenting most aspects of their daily routine, we get to have an insight into the professional, personal, and social life of the rich and famous. Besides, with the everyday narrative being interspersed with romance and gripping drama, ‘RHONJ’ has enjoyed quite a successful run to date.

Popular cast member Dolores Catania’s dating life has always been an area of interest for fans. However, with her now seemingly happy with her new beau, Paul Connell, fans want to know if they are still together. Well, we come bearing answers!

Dolores Catania and Paul Connell: Relationship Timeline

Fans were quite concerned about Dolores Catania after her difficult breakup with her ex-boyfriend, Dr. David Principe. However, around December 2021, reports of her being in a happy relationship began doing the rounds. Sources claim that Catania met Paul Connell through a mutual friend, and it did not take them long to take a liking to each other. Paul, who holds the position of President and CEO at Eco Electrical Services LLC, was quite enamored with the reality TV star. Once the pair realized the feeling was mutual, they decided to get together and see where fate took them.

Within a few weeks of being together, Dolores and Paul wowed fans with their dedication and commitment to their relationship. They also haven’t shied away from showcasing their love in public and pleasing their admirers with the brilliant bond they share. Besides, the two are pretty involved in philanthropy and giving back to society, which gave them another reason to strengthen their connection. However, unfortunately, their followers won’t be able to watch their romance blossom on-screen in season 12 of ‘RHONJ’ as Dolores and Paul got together after the filming for the season concluded.

Are Dolores Catania and Paul Connell Still Together?

We love being the bearer of good news and are delighted to announce that Dolores and Paul are still going strong. Although their relationship is in its early stages, the two have passed numerous milestones in their journey together. Dolores seems to be incredibly happy with her new man. Speaking about the reality star’s new relationship, Dolores’ close friend, Tom Murro, told Page Six that “they make a great match.” Besides, they are also reported to be practically inseparable and obsessed with each other and share a kind of bond Dolores hasn’t experienced in the past.

Despite speculations, there seems to be no official talk of engagement or marriage at present. Nevertheless, taking into account their undeniable chemistry and mutual admiration, Dolores and Paul seem to be in it for the long run. Both of them prefer privacy when it comes to social media, and as a result, there aren’t a lot of pictures of them together. However, with the pair looking forward to a wonderful life together, we want to wish Dolores and Paul all the happiness for the years to come.

Read More: Are Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas From RHONJ Still Together?