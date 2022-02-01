Are Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas From RHONJ Still Together?

Revolving around several affluent and famous women living in the state of New Jersey, ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ offers us a sneak peek into the world of the rich and famous. Cameras follow each individual around in their daily lives as they balance their busy schedules and personal lives while maintaining their status in society. Witnessing their high-profile social lives is truly quite captivating, and the sprinkle of drama and romance adds to the thrill of the reality show.

With Teresa Giudice being quite a popular cast member of ‘RHONJ,’ fans are naturally highly interested in her private life. Thus, her rocky relationship with entrepreneur Luis “Louie” Ruelas is the talk of the town, and viewers want to know if they are still together. Well, let’s find out, shall we?

Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas: Relationship Timeline

Although Teresa and Louie began dating in July 2020, they did not go public until November, when Teresa talked about her beau and their relationship for the first time. However, with Teresa having finalized her divorce with ex-husband Joe Giudice in September, both stated that they were taking things quite slow and just wanted to see where fate would lead them. Teresa and Louie went Instagram official in December 2020. Since then, there has been no looking back for the couple as it seemed like Louie has also taken to Teresa’s children as they all went on a family vacation to California in early 2021.

Teresa and Louie’s relationship has been highly cheerful, and fans still rave over their undying dedication, pure commitment, and undeniable chemistry. As for his profession, Louie is quite well known in the digital marketing space as he is the co-founder of Digital Media Solutions. Although there were speculations of the couple getting engaged in early 2021, they both denied it outright and claimed that their relationship was too new for such a development.

However, it seemed like Louie is in it for the long haul as he developed an excellent relationship with Teresa’s daughters and even met her ex, Joe Giudice, in order to make sure that he was on the same page. Teresa appeared to be quite touched by Louie’s actions and never failed to mention her luck at getting an excellent partner.

Are Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas Still Together?

Yes, fans would be overjoyed to know that Teresa and Louie are very much together and still going strong. The couple celebrated their first anniversary of togetherness in July 2021 through adorable posts on Instagram, and their love seemed to be stronger than ever before. Expressing her thoughts about her partner, Teresa wrote, “You are so kind, supportive & loving. You take great care and consideration in everything you do. You have shown my girls so much love, I adore you. I admire your incredible parenting & your work ethic, and the passion you put into everything you do.”

The reality star added, “You have made me smile every single day for the last year and I love you today and all of my tomorrows.” On the other hand, Louie acknowledged that he is the luckiest in an adorable post he shared on his account. “I found my one true love, I found my one and only and my forever always,” he wrote, in part. Louie further added, “I will always treat you like the princess you are & LOVE you unconditionally forever. Happy Anniversary Teresa.”

With so much love between the two, an engagement seemed imminent. Well, we are glad to reveal that the duo got engaged in October 2021 during their stay at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece. Teresa later revealed that Louie had arranged a grand show and even a fireworks display before popping the big question. Since then, the two have been inseparable, and it is incredible to witness their journey through the pictures they share on social media. With the couple now enjoying life to the fullest and planning their dream wedding, we wish Teresa and Louie the very best for the road ahead.

