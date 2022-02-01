Are Margaret Josephs and Joe Benigno From RHONJ Still Together?

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ follows the lives of several wealthy New Jersey women who maintain high-profile social lives while dealing with other personal issues. With the show presenting such an up-close and personal view, fans have shown an enormous amount of interest in the main cast’s lives. Popular cast member Margaret Josephs has been happily married to Joe Benigno since 2013. Although their marriage has been relatively drama-free, many fans have recently gotten curious to know whether they are still together. Well, we come bearing answers!

Margaret Josephs and Joe Benigno: Relationship Timeline

Initially, Margaret and Joe’s relationship was shrouded in controversy as they reportedly met when Margaret was already married to Jan Josephs. Joe was working for the Josephs as a contractor when he and Margaret started a torrid affair. However, the reality star soon realized that her connection with Joe was more than just an affair as she was in love. Talking about it on the show, she said, “My marriage was going down the drains, and we had this unbelievable chemistry, and we fell in love. Leaving my first husband was a big scandal in our town, but this is my f—— life, and you know what, take me for who I am!”

Margaret and Joe’s love story is heartwarming, to say the least, as they have always prioritized each other over everyone else. Once when the two were walking in the rain, Margaret didn’t want to get her heels wet, and thus, Joe stepped into the puddle first so that his then-girlfriend could step on his feet and not get her high heels wet. That was the exact moment the ‘RHONJ’ star knew she was going to marry Joe Benigno. Hence, Margaret filed for divorce from her former husband and married Joe on June 6, 2013. Since then, the couple has built up a beautiful relationship based on love and trust.

The pair’s commitment and dedication to ironing out every issue are exemplary, and fans have often been wowed by their chemistry. However, Margaret’s marriage to Joe formed a rift between her and her step-children, and to this day, she has put in every effort possible to reconnect with them. Keeping that issue aside, Margaret and Joe’s married life has been incredible, and neither hesitates to speak up when they feel a problem creeping up. This openness and honesty helped the two build a healthy connection while a willingness to compromise took care of the rest.

Moreover, the couple never shies away from the public sphere and loves expressing their adoration on social media. While celebrating their anniversary in June 2021, Joe shared a picture of the couple with an endearing caption that read, “Happy anniversary to the love of my life, my partner, my friend, my lover. You make all our days a celebration!!!.” Meanwhile, Margaret professed her everlasting love and wrote, “You not only get my crazy but still find it entertaining, you love me unconditionally and support all my dreams. There is no me without you.”

Are Margaret Josephs and Joe Benigno Still Together?

Yes, Margaret and Joe are still together and seem to be in it for a long haul. They have crossed numerous milestones in their journey and show no signs of slowing down. Witnessing their love for each other is a testament to their strong connection and is a refreshing change from several other drama-filled reality show romances. The understanding and affection that Margaret and Joe’s bond possesses serve as an inspiration to all future couples. ‘RHONJ’ fans know them as an inseparable couple who are often caught canoodling on camera.

Since their wedding, fans have been in awe of the level of comfort and togetherness the two have managed to reach. Surprisingly, even after staying married for so long, Margaret and Joe continue to grow together as their love knows no bounds. Besides, even though Joe’s profession as a contractor receives occasional scathing remarks, Margaret is always the first to stand up for her husband, showcasing their special connection. With the couple currently living in Margaret’s house in Englewood, New Jersey, which Joe himself renovated, we wish the two the very best for the years to come.

