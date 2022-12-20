Are Dr. Wendy and Edward Osefo From RHOP Still Together?

The Potomac, Maryland chapter of the Real Housewives franchise is just as full of drama as its sister shows. Now in its seventh season running, the reality TV series has garnered quite a bit of a loyal fan following. One of the housewives is philanthropist, social affair academic, and political analyst Dr. Wendy Osefo. The reality TV star is 38 years old and has been married for 11 years to Nigerian husband, attorney Edward “Eddie” Osefo.

‘RHOP’ (‘Real Housewives of Potomac’) cast member Wendy and her husband Eddie are truly the modern-day Romeo and Juliet, being the strongest and most unified couple on the show. Although their marriage has been relatively drama-free, recent developments hint at a possible rift. Thus, we decided to look for ourselves and find out if Wendy and Eddie are still together. But before that, let’s take a look at their journey as a couple!

Dr. Wendy and Edward Osefo’s RHOP Journey

Dr. Wendy and Edward Osefo are childhood lovers who met during their teenage. They remained friends for a while before getting into a relationship and making their relationship official. The duo tied the knot in 2011; since then, they have been inseparable. Married for over a decade, the superbly talented couple have kept their love and romance fresh. After a few years into their drama-free marriage, the pair extended their family and welcomed three beautiful children, eight-year-old son Karter, six-year-old son Kruz, and two-year-old daughter Kamrynn.

Much like a typical Shakespearean love story, the family of the duo didn’t accept their love. Eddie’s mother had a problem with their relationship, and she disapproved of Wendy’s mother’s profession as a female chief. Eddie’s mother hasn’t met her grandkids; she didn’t even attend the wedding. Other guests were threatened by Wendy’s in-laws for attending the wedding. Eddie and his mother haven’t spoken in a long time. Wendy claimed she would never be able to forgive his mother for intentionally hurting her husband by claiming she “wiped his tears.” The rest of the contestants offered some advice, urging the couple to make an effort to reconnect with their estranged parents.

Married life has been kind to the partners, where love knows no bounds until nasty rumors shadowed the pair. The loyalty of the “perfect husband” and their perfect marriage was questioned when Eddie became a subject to nasty rumors about him cheating on his talentedly beautiful wife, Dr. Wendy Osefo. Did the twosome give in to the rumors? Did the accusations against Eddie cause an unbridgeable rift between the couple that couldn’t be mended? Let’s find out.

Are Dr. Wendy and Edward Osefo Still Together?

Luckily, the rumors of Eddie cheating on his wife did not get the better of the two, and they denied all such nasty allegations as a team. The “Eddie rumors” were brought up in the show by Gizelle Bryant that came out in ‘All About The Tea.’ The report claimed that the attorney cheated on Wendy Eddie with a woman who works in his law firm and has a side baby. Eddie soon took to Instagram to address the rumors and posted a heart-warming status on Mother’s Day, turning down all the allegations.

In 2021, Eddie publicly honored his wife of 10 years, saying, “Thank you for blessing me with my little chocolate 🍫 drops 🙏🏾. The haters will always hate (misery loves company), but one thing is for certain, men lie, women lie, blogs lie, but numbers don’t! 10 years and counting with our forever love ❤️🤎🖤 ♾ . I’m so proud to be your husband and even prouder of the mother and role model you are to our children.” The pair has since made it known that they are still together and inseparable. Wendy recently dismissed the entire situation, saying that public figures face such speculations and it’s normal.

She said, “People go and lie about you, and it is what it is. And I’m OK with that. I know what I signed up for.” But there is, for me, a level of expectation that I felt we have within our circle. Especially when it’s a salacious blog that has also spread vicious rumors about [Gizelle] and her family.” Thus, as things currently stand, Wendy and Eddie appear to be in a very good place together. Besides, the pair has their individual careers and family to look after, and we hope the twosome remain happy for the years to come.

Read More: Are Robyn and Juan Dixon From RHOP Still Together?