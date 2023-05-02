Are Fatboy SSE and Tiana Kimbrough From Couples Retreat Still Together?

Viewers were thrilled when MTV announced that Fatboy SSE and Tiana Kimbrough would appear as a couple on ‘Couples Retreat’ season 3. While Fatboy SSE, aka Tyriq Thomas Kimbrough, is popular in the industry as a rapper, social media influencer, actor, entertainer, and entrepreneur, viewers will be surprised to know that he got into trouble for selling drugs as a teenager. Although his arrest led to a stint behind bars, it made Tyriq even more determined to turn his life around. Hence, after his release, he worked at Chipotle for a few months before taking a chance in the music industry. On the other hand, Tiana Kimbrough rose to fame as an Instagram star but has since stepped into the field of entrepreneurship with her own health and beauty company, Pretty Process. Nevertheless, with readers intrigued to know more about the couple, we decided to jump in and find out if Tiana and Tyriq are still together!

Fatboy SSE and Tiana Kimbrough’s Couples Retreat Journey

When Tyriq met Tiana for the first time on Instagram, he was convinced that she was the woman of her dreams. Surprisingly, the two soon found out that they had plenty in common, and it did not take long for the two to get comfortable with each other. By that time, Tyriq was already quite popular in the entertainment industry as a rapper and an actor, and Tiana soon became his most significant support. She encouraged him to chase his dreams, stood beside him during adversities, and encouraged him to take his career forward. On the other hand, Tyriq was drawn toward Tiana as she made him extremely happy, and the rapper soon decided that it was time to pop the question to the most important person in his life. Naturally, Tiana was only too happy to say yes, and the two announced their engagement to their followers.

Once Tyriq and Tiana married, they settled down and began planning a life together. Moreover, even though they were very much in love, the couple soon welcomed three wonderful children into this world, which strengthened their relationship. On top of it, both Tyriq and Tiana often featured their families on their social media accounts, and fans believed the two were in it for the long run. However, not everything was perfect in their lives, as both Tyriq and Tiana had collective infidelity issues. Even though Tariq posted a public apology to his wife through a now-deleted Instagram post, the infidelity issues affected their marriage in a negative way.

On the other hand, sources mentioned that Tyriq also had a gambling addiction, which caused problems in his marriage. In fact, he and Tiana decided to appear on MTV’s ‘Couples Retreat’ in order to acknowledge and fix the issues that have been plaguing their relationship for a long time. Thankfully, the challenges brought the two together, and soon Tyriq and Tiana had a clear vision of how to bury the past and look forward to a brighter future.

Are Fatboy SSE and Tiana Kimbrough Still Together?

Yes, we are happy to inform our readers that Fatboy SSE, aka Tyriq Thomas Kimbrough, and his wife, Tiana Kimbrough, are still together. Apart from mentioning each other as their significant other on their Instagram bios, Tyriq and Tiana love professing their love in public and have posted some of the memories they made on social media. On top of the two share an incredible bond with their kids and Tyriq even features them quite often on his social media account. Moreover, even though the couple had numerous issues related to infidelity and an addiction, it looks like they have since buried the hatchet, and we wish them the very best for the years ahead.

