Are Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson From Couples Retreat Still Together?

MTV’s ‘Couples Retreat‘ season 3 features Jasiel Amon Robinson, better known by his stage name, Yung Joc, and his wife, Kendra Robinson. While Yung Joc earned enormous fame in the music industry as a fantastic rapper with numerous hits to his name, Kendra was initially introduced to the public as his girlfriend. Moreover, fans might also recognize the couple from their appearance on ‘Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta,’ which documented parts of their relationship as well as their wedding. While Yung Joc has continued putting out one hit after the other as a rapper, Kendra holds multiple jobs and earns a living as a Closing Attorney as well as a Realtor. Moreover, she is also an RE Investor and has an immense fan following on social media. Well, with fans now intrigued to know more about the couple, let’s dive in and find out if Jasiel Amon Robinson and Kendra Robinson are still together, shall we?

Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s Couples Retreat Journey

While fans were already familiar with Yung Joc, Kendra Robinson was introduced as the rapper’s significant other on ‘Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta’ season 8. From the very begging, the Closing Attorney grew quite close to fans as they loved how she did not let any of the big-name celebrities rattle her confidence. Instead, Kendra was determined to make her opinions heard, and she even developed a wonderful bond with Yung Joc over the course of the show. Although the rapper initially believed that Kendra would be a regular fling, he soon realized they had much in common and that she could become his dream partner. From then on, it did not take the couple long to get comfortable with each other, and they soon started dating exclusively.

From the very first day, Kendra was extremely committed to her boyfriend, and she soon became his most significant support. Apart from encouraging him to chase his dreams, the closing attorney remained beside him during tough times and made sure that the rapper overcame all adversities. On the other hand, Yung Joc was delighted to be with such a devoted partner, and he never stopped supporting Kendra in all her endeavors. Eventually, the rapper decided it was time to pop the all-important question, and ‘Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta’ even documented every bit of their dreamy engagement ceremony. Subsequently, the two tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony on November 7, 2021, and looked forward to building a future together.

Although everything appeared to be perfect in Kendra and Yung Joc’s relationship, sources soon alleged that their relationship was affected by the rapper’s infidelity. On top of it, ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ revealed that the rapper was in a casual relationship with a girl named Meda, who did not have any idea about his association with Kendra. Additionally, the show mentioned that Yung Joc even fathered a baby with a different woman when he and Kendra were on a break. Such rumors were further strengthened during an interview with SUAVV Magazine, where Kendra insisted that she did not want Yung Joc’s children to follow in his footsteps.

However, soon after the rumors made their rounds, Kendra decided to set the record straight and insisted that her words were blown out of context. The closing attorney and realtor claimed she wanted Yung Joc’s children to take note of their father’s good attributes and skills. Besides, she even went on to praise her husband and mentioned that she hoped his children would mirror the kind of man he is.

Are Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson Still Together?

Yes, we are happy to report that Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson are together and still going strong. Even though the couple had issues with the rapper’s infidelity, it seems like they have since buried the hatchet and have started anew. Moreover, the two announced that they bought their dream home and even celebrated New Year 2023 together. On top of it, Yung Joc mentioned that they were taking time to get to know each other better in order to make the relationship stronger.

Readers will also be happy to know that Yung Joc and Kendra have plans to use the latter’s experience in real estate to take on projects together. They explained the scarcity of proper affordable housing in today’s market and claimed they wanted to make the states of Georgia and South Carolina better by building homes for people from all economic classes. In the meantime, the two also love featuring each other on their social media accounts, and we wish them the best for the coming years.

