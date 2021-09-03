‘Love island’ takes the tried and tested formula of keeping a group of singles in a villa away from the rest of the world and puts on it an interesting twist. To survive in the competition, each single must be coupled up with another. Periodic challenges, public voting, and recouplings all play their part in finding the winning couple.

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares connected while on season 7 of the show. Albeit having a smooth sailing from the beginning, their relationship faced a slight hitch during the Casa Amor week. If you want to know whether Faye and Teddy are still together, we have you covered!

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares: Love Island Journey

Faye, a contestant from day one, initially struggled with finding a proper connection on the show. She tried to couple with Brad and then Liam but failed to build a rapport with them. However, her wishes were answered once Teddy stepped into the scene. Teddy and Faye were immediately drawn towards each other and found mutual attraction. Their bond gradually blossomed as they chose each other during the subsequent coupling. The couple’s chemistry was unmistakable, while their commitment towards each other was envied by many. Their dedication allowed the pair to reach a level of comfort achieved by very few, and the widespread belief was that they would last till the end.

However, Teddy and Faye’s connection suffered a setback during the Casa Amor event. Faye saw a postcard with a picture of Teddy kissing Clarisse Juliette and decided to dump him, opting to couple with Sam Jackson instead. However, she did not realize that the kiss occurred during a game of truth and dare. In reality, Teddy had remained loyal to her. Thus, once the misunderstandings were cleared up, Faye and Teddy made up and got together again. They entered the final day as a couple and ended up in third place.

Are Faye Winter and Teddy Soares Still Together?

Fans would be delighted to know that Faye and Teddy are still together. They ended the show as a couple and were quite confident about making their relationship last. Every contestant has to undertake a mandatory quarantine after their return from filming, and the pair were following the same. However, in a heart-touching moment, the couple got reunited just after completing their quarantine. In what was a surprise to everyone, Faye and Teddy were on a video call when she suddenly realized her boyfriend was waiting outside the door to her Devon home. Faye’s happiness knew no bounds as she broke down in tears of joy after seeing Teddy.

Moreover, according to sources, the couple has also decided to move in together. Although they are not ready to undertake a full-time move in commitment, they expressed a desire to get their own place to enjoy some alone time whenever they want to. The pair further mentioned that moving in would depend on their work schedule, and the location is yet to be fixed. At present, the couple seems completely smitten by each other, and it is lovely to witness the love they share. If current developments are anything to go by then, one can be rest assured that Teddy and Faye are together and looking forward to a lifetime of happiness.

