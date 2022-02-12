Are Hana Giraldo and Austin Gunn From Relatively Famous Still Together?

‘Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’ is an interesting show that brings together the offsprings of several celebrities and ships them off to a ranch for four weeks to work as ranch hands. The offsprings take this as a chance to prove to themselves and the world that they are much more than just what their parents achieved. However, as the show progresses, the cast members find themselves undertaking rougher and messier problems as they work hard to get the ranch ready for launch after it has suffered a year of loss due to the pandemic. Actress Hana Giraldo, the daughter of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, met and got quite close to Austin Gunn, a professional wrestler and the son of wrestling legend Billy Gunn. With a romance seemingly blossoming between them, fans are now interested to know if they are still together. Let’s find out, shall we?

Hana Giraldo and Austin Gunn: Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Journey

Hana Giraldo and Austin Gunn seemed to gel quite well from their first day, and there was a promise of a developing friendship. They were quick to get comfortable with each other, and fans enjoyed witnessing their undeniable connection. Interestingly, Hana wasn’t the only one to whom Austin took a liking as the professional wrestler also seemed to flirt with Taylor Hasselhoff. Taylor, who appeared to be Hana’s closest friend and ally, also seemingly reciprocated, leading to Hana’s acknowledgment of the love triangle.

However, it looks like Hana got the upper hand as the show documented her going out on a date with Austin. Thankful and ecstatic to get away for the day, the two drove to town for some shopping and soon went inside a clothing store. Inside, Austen even introduced Hana as his girlfriend, and the latter did not seem to mind. Moreover, their incredible chemistry almost shot through the roof as the pair joked about while Hana picked out clothes for Austin to try. Austen also opened up about his past relationship and confessed that he did have a crush on Hana.

Are Hana Giraldo and Austin Gunn Still Together?

Unfortunately, both Hana and Austin like to keep their personal life under wraps and thus, haven’t revealed much in public. They also have not officially addressed their current relationship status or the adorable date they went on, thus leaving their followers in the dark. Although there have been numerous speculations involving Hana, Austen, and the supposed love triangle they had with Taylor Hasselhoff while on the show, viewers should note that nothing is confirmed yet.

However, there have been a few hints which do not bode that well for Hana and Austin. For starters, neither follow each other on Instagram, and there are no pictures of them together from the shoot. Moreover, both Austin and Hana seem to be leading very different lifestyles, and there is the added question of how Austin’s connection with Taylor will have influenced their relationship. Thus, although we would love to be proved wrong, it feels like Austin and Hana aren’t together in all probability.

