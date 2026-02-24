Are Isabella and Bryce From Unexpected Still Together?

Isabella Leal-Stone and Bryce Palmer first came into the limelight when they were introduced on Season 7 of TLC’s ‘Unexpected.’ Both were 18 when they appeared on the show, but the former had been just 17 when they first learned they were expecting. What should have been a happy milestone soon turned into something they never expected. The news eventually brought clashes between their families on several grounds, including how to raise the baby, who would provide financially, and what sacrifices needed to be made. Soon, that turmoil started creeping into Isabella and Bryce’s relationship, and at the center of it all was the latter’s role in stepping up as a father.

Isabella and Bryce Were Caught in a Crossfire of Blame and Responsibility

Isabella Leal-Stone and Bryce Palmer’s love story began long before the camera started rolling. They had fallen for each other in their teenage years, building a relationship that felt steady. Just one year into dating, when Isabella was only 17, the couple learned that they were expecting a baby. The news was overwhelming for both of them, but the reaction of their families proved to be more intense. Isabella’s mother, Tasha, made it clear that Bryce needed to step up and get a job to support her daughter and their soon-to-be-born child. Tasha further suggested that he should enroll in anger management classes, believing that his family was enabling him. On the other hand, Bryce’s family felt that Isabella’s mother didn’t have the right to dictate what he should or shouldn’t do.

In the meantime, Isabella expressed that she grew frustrated because she felt Bryce wasn’t pushed by his family to take responsibility. Things continued to escalate when Tasha called Bryce manipulative. However, Bryce felt that the pregnancy shifted his perspective on life, as he had previously wanted to go to college and just have fun. Things ultimately boiled over during an argument between him and Isabella, during which Bryce opened his mic and said he didn’t want to continue. Feeling overwhelmed, his partner expressed that she felt he wasn’t reliable — neither financially nor physically. Yet, despite multiple accusations and chaos, the couple remained together and ultimately welcomed their daughter into their world.

Isabella and Bryce Are Raising Their Daughter Away From the Spotlight

After months of emotional upheaval on the show, Isabella and Bryce stepped into a new chapter when they welcomed their daughter, Haisley Natasha Skye, on May 6, 2025. Following that, it has become quite evident that the young pair has chosen to move forward together, determined to build a stable life as parents. In February 2026, they reached another significant milestone when Isabella announced that she was officially engaged to Bryce. That moment served as a statement that, despite the arguments, family feuds, and doubts that once surrounded them, their bond has endured. It further highlighted Isabella and Bryce’s shared commitment to do whatever it takes for their daughter. Isabella recently shared that when she occasionally stays busy with any work outside the home, Bryce consistently takes care of their daughter.

Together, Isabella and Bryce have also made a conscious decision to protect their daughter’s privacy. Isabella explained that she only shares photos of Haisley with close friends, limiting visibility to a private circle. She further wrote, “I understand she is on TV but only for a little slip it I don’t want her whole life revolving around the show, I want her to have privacy & make that decision for herself!” Bryce has also taken a similar route and has decided to keep his daughter’s pictures off social media entirely. Aside from that, the pair also let their pride in their daughter shine through. In October 2025, Isabella dressed Haisley in an adorable Halloween costume and shared the moment with friends.

Isabella and Bryce Are Working Diligently to Bring Their Life Back on Track

Life after welcoming her daughter, Haisley, has been anything but stagnant for Isabella. Determined to carve out her own identity beyond reality television, she is currently focusing on building a steady social media presence, especially on TikTok, where she has garnered over 19.9K followers. Through short clips and candid updates, she offers glimpses into her everyday life as a young mom. From sweet mother-daughter moments to personal reflections, Isabella’s content reflects how much she has grown since her first appearance on the show. On the platform, the 19-year-old has also shared that she has started attending college.

Moreover, together with Bryce, Isabella moved into a place of their own in Texas. As of writing, she proudly wears the badge of honor, often calling herself “girl mommy.” She has also recently been quite active on Facebook, where she has created a community of 1.3K followers. Being a woman of faith, she lets spirituality guide her through every challenge of her life. Besides everything, she continues to lean on her mother, Tasha, for unwavering support. Just like Isabella, Bryce has also been moving forward in his life with unmatched ambition.

As a former student at Brenham High School, Bryce has always been known for his skills as a baseball player. Unlike his fiancée, he maintains a more private approach on social media, but he never hesitates to express his love for his daughter. In January 2026, Bryce shared a photo of a truck, mentioning that it would attract the “prettiest girls in town” alongside a picture of Isabella and Haisley. Despite past family tensions, it became evident that the reality star fosters a close bond with his grandmother, Sue, his grandfather, and his mother, Connie.

