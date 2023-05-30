Are Jasmine and Airris From MAFS Still Together?

‘Married At First Sight‘ stands apart from the plethora of dating reality shows due to its interesting premise of bringing together two complete strangers and marrying them during their first meeting. These couples are then sent off on an all-expense-paid honeymoon before being allowed to settle into everyday life. However, at the end of the experiment, they have to decide whether to stay married or leave.

Season 16 of ‘Married at First Sight’ introduced us to Airris Williams and Jasmine Secrest, who initially appeared pretty happy with their pairing. However, cracks soon appeared in their marriage, although the two tried their best to work things out and move forward. Well, with the cameras now behind us, let’s investigate if Jasmine and Airris are still together, shall we?

Jasmine and Airris’ Married At First Sight Journey

A resident of Nashville, Tennessee, 39-year-old Airris Williams initially worked in law enforcement before switching careers and finding success in software development. However, since he had always been unlucky in love, it was challenging for him to find someone to settle down with. Moreover, the show revealed that the Software Developer did not have much experience with serious relationships, as most of his flings were casual and did not last for very. Still, he decided to give the ‘MAFS’ experiment a try and was delighted when the experts matched him with Jasmine.

On the other hand, while Jasmine Secrest is originally from Memphis, Tennessee, she was residing in Murfreesboro at the time of filming. Interestingly, since she came from a happy and close-knit family of five, she always wanted a relationship that would mirror her parents’ successful marriage. Apart from working as a Cheerleading Coach and a Dog Breeder, readers will be surprised to know that Jasmine has won several beauty pageants, including the Miss United Nations of America crown, in 2021. However, much like Airris, her romantic history has been quite unlucky, as she was unable to find the partner of her dreams.

Besides, Jasmine even appeared doubtful when she learned that Airris did not have much experience with serious relationships. Yet, she still decided to give the experiment a try and got married to her match at their first meeting. Interestingly, the differences between the two began revealing themselves early into their honeymoon when Jasmine presented herself as someone who prefers to stay reserved regarding personal matters. However, Airris turned out to be the complete opposite, and he even ended up asking his wife about her favorite “sex position” during dinner.

Since Jasmine preferred not to discuss such things in public, she refrained from answering, while her husband insisted that he should be taking the lead in the bedroom. Meanwhile, Jasmine and Airris found themselves in further trouble when the former caught her husband spending time with another girl at the bar. Even though he insisted that nothing had happened between them, she was shocked to discover that her husband had been unfaithful in a few of his previous relationships.

On the other hand, even though Airris mentioned that he was done with infidelity and ready to commit full-time, the show revealed that Jasmine was living with a different guy about seven months before the wedding. Incidentally, even though she and Airris were ready to marry and settle down together, their commitment issues stood as a massive obstacle in the way. While Airris kept doing something or the other to irritate his wife, Jasmine found it challenging to move forward as she feared that her husband might cheat at any moment. This led to a growing mistrust between the two, and it seemed like the path was ultimately leading toward separation.

Are Airris Williams and Jasmine Secrest Still Together?

We are sorry to report that Airris and Jasmine aren’t together as they chose to separate on decision day. In fact, while discussing their decision with the relationship experts on the show, the latter even addressed Airris’ commitment issues and said, “He has commitment issues. Like, we’ve talked about it. If it didn’t feel right, up and move, and he’s used to ghosting girls. Like, it’s just his norm.” Eventually, Airris also chose to separate from Jasmine as they presented the divorce as mutual.

Interestingly, once filming wrapped, Jasmine opened up further about her experience on the show and mentioned how it was overwhelming to manage work, get married to someone unknown, and spend every second in front of the camera simultaneously. She even insisted that there were times when all she wanted was to walk away from the experiment. At present, Jasmine and Airris lead separate lives, although they prefer to keep most of it under wraps. Still, from the looks of it, they are both single and are wholly focused on furthering their careers. Thus, with Jasmine and Airris still searching for their happily ever after, we would like to wish them the best for the years ahead.

