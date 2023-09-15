Are Jason and Kylie Kelce Still Together?

Amazon Prime’s ‘Kelce’ details the events of one of the most crucial years of football star Jason Kelce as his team, the Philadelphia Eagles, became one of the finalists of the 2023 Superbowl. While his professional accomplishments are nothing to gloss over, what truly captivated the viewers of the documentary movie was his personal bonds with his loved ones, including his wife Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt). Naturally, people are curious if this lovely couple is still together, and we are here to share what we know about the same!

Jason and Kylie Kelce’s Journey Together

In the documentary, Kylie Kelce reveals that she met Jason Kelce through Tinder. Apparently, when she saw his profile, she and her friends thought he was someone familiar and ended up googling his name and then learning just who he was. “None of his pictures showed Eagles football,” she explained. After she swiped right and matched with the NFL star, she decided to go and meet him at a bar for their date. The logic behind their move was that even if the profile was a catfish, it would still be a hilarious story, and in case it was indeed Jason, then it would surely be another memorable story to share later.

When Jason saw Kylie enter the bar for their first date, he described the moment as “love at first sight,” claiming that she was the most beautiful woman he had ever seen. However, Kylie revealed that their first date was not exactly an ideal one, given that the NFL player ended up sleeping after 45 minutes. “[I] definitely fell asleep,” Jason shared on his podcast, “New Heights,” while talking about that day. “[I] Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen in my life. It was love at first sight. … I didn’t [believe in it] until I met you, and it was like fireworks exploded at the door the moment she walked into Buffalo Billiards.”

However, Jason asked Kylie out on a second date and was determined to rectify his error. The rest became history as the two started to get closer and closer. On November 11, 2015, Kylie shared her first picture with Jason on Instagram, making them official. After two months of Jason’s first-ever Superbowl victory in 2018, he and Kylie got married at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 14, 2018. the wedding was attended by around 170 guests, all of whom were ecstatic to celebrate such a big milestone in the couple’s life.

Are Jason and Kylie Kelce Still Together?

We are quite happy to share that Jason and Kylie Kelce are still together. Both of them try to be there for each other whenever possible, with the latter even being present at the 2023 Superbowl to cheer her husband despite being 38 weeks pregnant. Talking about their relationship, Kylie shared how she does not feel like the wife of a football player but instead thinks of herself as being married to a man whose profession just so happens to be a football player.

As of writing, Jason and Kylie are proud parents of three beautiful girls. Their first daughter, Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, was born on October 2. 2019, something that both of them were ecstatic about. They became parents once more on March 4, 2021, when they welcomed their daughter Elliotte Ray Kelce into this world. Their youngest child is a beautiful girl called Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, who arrived in this world on February 23, 2023. Together, the happy family of five enjoys spending time together, with Jason’s daughters always ready to cheer their father on. The Leces also have a delightful Irish wolfhound called Winnie, who joined their family in May of 2017. We wish him, Kylie, and their children the best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

Read More: Best Football Movies and Shows