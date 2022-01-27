Are Jenna Ortega’s Vada and Maddie Ziegler’s Mia Gay in The Fallout?

‘The Fallout’ addresses the issue of gun violence and school shooting by focusing entirely on the survivors. On the day it happens, Vada and Mia find themselves together inside the school bathroom. When they hear the sound of gunfire, they immediately realize what is going on. Panicking, they rush inside a stall and climb on top of the toilet. Shortly after, they are joined by Quinton, who just saw his brother being gunned down. The police eventually come and take down the shooter. Afterward, Vada completely shuts down in response to the trauma, and despite her family’s best attempts, they can’t seem to reach her. Meanwhile, Vada’s best friend Nick becomes a student activist hoping to ensure that there will be no more school shootings.

Vada and Mia subsequently connect over their shared experience. As the film progresses, their relationship becomes something much deeper. If that has made you wonder whether Vada and Mia are gay, this is what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Are Vada and Mia Gay?

For both Vada and Mia, life has suddenly come to a jarring stop after the incident. They are numb with pain and the recollection of the profound terror they felt on that day. Vada often wakes up from her sleep afraid and sweating. Mia is a popular girl at school and a budding social media influencer. Her family is wealthy. However, her artist parents are in Japan when the shooting happens and don’t return to the US throughout the film. She is desperately lonely at a time she shouldn’t be. Vada’s circumstances are not that different. Although she is surrounded by a loving family, she too is quite alone and doesn’t have anyone with whom she can candidly speak about her emotions. Her parents get her a therapist, which eventually helps, but it isn’t enough.

This is where the unique relationship between Vada and Mia comes in. Neither of them is ready to go back to school and for things to return to normal. Together, they rebel against their pain and trauma. They drink and do drugs. And one evening, while they are both somewhat drunk, they start kissing. One thing leads to another, and they end up having sex.

As it is revealed, this was the first time for both of them. They are at a stage in their lives when they can afford to approach sex with a sense of curiosity. And that’s what they do. We know that Vada also has strong feelings for Quinton. Even though that doesn’t go anywhere, it’s still an important aspect of her character.

It is possible that Mia has genuine feelings for Vada but decides to suppress them when the latter says that she doesn’t want to jeopardize their friendship. Towards the end of the film, they enter a new chapter of their friendship. In this regard, the film has an open ending. At some point down the line, they might or might not get into a relationship. But for now, they seem to be happy where they are. And their sexuality is still a matter of exploration.

