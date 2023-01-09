Are Justine And Caleb From Love Island Still Together?

‘Love Island’ is a fun and entertaining dating reality show where bachelors couple up to stay in the game. With good chemistry and understanding, the couples survive the game’s challenges. People are eliminated due to underperforming, group politics, or simply because they couldn’t pair up with someone. Each season, the couple who goes through it all and convinces the audience of their true love gets crowned as the winner and takes home a whooping £50,000.

Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew were one such couple who triumphed in season 2 of the show and also in the hearts of the audience. After pairing up, they became the fan favorite and had a large number of viewers invested in their relationship. So, did the couple meet the same fate of splitting up as most reality show couples, or are they still together?

Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew’s Love Island Journey

Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew were on to a shaky start, with Justine being coupled with Jeremiah in the beginning and Caleb going out on multiple dates, which did not work out. So their romance did not brew from the first day, it was more of a slow burn. As time passed, Caleb mustered up the courage to tell Justine that he was attracted to her, and she reciprocated his feelings.

Justine and Caleb were spotted spending quality time on the show, talking about themselves and their families multiple times. They ignored the drama and negativity around them and concentrated on their relationship, having deep and meaningful conversations. They had vulnerable moments that brought them closer, where they shared their individual struggles. After they met each other parents virtually, the audience was convinced that their relationship would blossom into something beautiful.

Justine and Caleb’s victory was a historical moment in the Love Island franchise because they were the first black couple to win the show. In an interview, Caleb spoke about how he was excited to go outside of the Villa with Justine, “I can’t wait to hang out with Justine and our friends and just see how she moves and has fun with all those people. I’m excited for some of the things that we don’t get to do in the villa, like going out for a brunch date with each other and spending some time one-on-one. It’s going to be really nice to just have control over our schedule. So, after all these years, are the couple still happily in love, or did they part ways?

Are Justine and Caleb Still Together?

No, they are not together anymore and broke up publicly in 2021. Four months after the show, the widely celebrated couple split up due to unstated reasons. It was all a surprise to the fans because it seemed like they were willing to hold on to each other, even while being in a long-distance relationship, as stated by Justine. “Short-term, I would definitely say we’ll be booking flights back and forth for a little while. We have our phones back, we’ll have the communication there, and then long-term, I would probably say the plan for me right now is maybe come out here [to the West Coast] and be a little bit closer to Caleb. But maybe I can do some convincing and have him come to me!”

Caleb lived in Los Angeles, and Justine was from New Jersey, and the fans were excited to see how the couple would preserve their relationship while living miles away. The two did not disappoint and kept the fans updated about their status, even after the show. Caleb flew to New Jersey to meet Justine, and he posted a cute Instagram picture while picking pumpkins with his girlfriend. Sadly, those pictures were deleted after the breakup, and there’s no trace of each other on their account.

Justine spoke about being devastated after the breakup, and Caleb confirmed their split on social media. There were several rumors of Caleb cheating and even having a girlfriend before he entered Love Island. However, these are not confirmed, so it’s better not to jump to conclusions.

After two years, it seems like the couple was stern on their decision because there hasn’t been a single update about the situation since then. They have also kept their dating lives away from the public eye, so maybe they are enjoying their bachelor lives or looking for the right moment to publicize their relationships.

Most importantly, they are making individual progress in their lives. Justine has recently participated in another reality TV show called ‘The Challenge’ and secured brand deals from major companies. On the other hand, Caleb seems to be enjoying his modeling career and supporting black communities through his influence.

