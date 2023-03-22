Are Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick From The Bachelorette Still Together?

Navigating the strenuous rocky paths and emerging together as one is just one of the many things viewers hope their favorite couples achieve. Since its inception, ‘The Bachelorette,’ a spin-off of ‘The Bachelor,’ has produced scores of couples who have repeatedly made fans swoon over their love. Unlike the other couples in the Bachelor Nation, the story of Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick didn’t have Chris Harrison playing the unwitting matchmaker. After vying for Chris Soules’ heart in season 19 of ‘The Bachelor,’ Kaitlyn Bristowe reigned season 11 of ‘The Bachelorette.’

She got engaged to contestant Shawn Booth in 2015, but they split in November 2018. Jason was a contestant in season 14. Interestingly, it wasn’t until the former investment banker and the Dew Edit Designer met on the latter’s podcast that sparks flew, and it wasn’t long before they confirmed their relationship! However, the road to their happily-ever-after didn’t come by easy. Of late, there have been speculations of Kaitlyn and Jason’s supposed breakup, leaving fans wondering whether these two really see it through. Let’s find out the current status of their relationship!

Kaitlyn and Jason’s The Bachelorette Journey

With the baggage of their past and the hopes for a bright future in toll, Kaitlyn and Jason didn’t hesitate when they first met briefly to film for Kaitlyn’s ‘Off the Vine’ podcast. The two ended up going on back-to-back dates, chronicling their shenanigans on Instagram and relishing each other’s company. From referring to each other as their boyfriend and girlfriend publicly, the two finally sealed the deal on Valentine’s Day in 2019 by posting it on Instagram.

Epitomizing the essence of ‘You know when it’s right,’ Jason and Kaitlyn did not just move in together but also adopted two dogs: Ramen and Pinot, who were in the Kill Shelter waiting to be put down. Over the course of their relationship, the two have not shied away from professing their love on social media or giving the latest scoop on their relationship.

In May 2020, Kaitlyn even confirmed that an engagement feels like the most natural next step in her relationship with Jason. On the other hand, Jason was offered a chance to propose to Kaitlyn on ‘Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons- Ever!’ but chose not to, in order to shield their engagement from the ghost of their past relationships.

Even when Kaitlyn competed in season 29 of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ the power couple continued to support each other through COVID-19, quarantine, and troubles in between. The pet parents, while adamant in their resolute in protecting dogs and giving a fulfilling life to their adoptive pets, have talked about their contesting views on how they ought to be raised. Even so, the two have skillfully navigated and compromised to ensure the best for their fluffy friends.

When Jason popped the question in 2021, it was only natural for people to swoon over their proposal that happened exactly where they first met; on Kaitlyn’s podcast. However, recent rumors have hinted at how the couple is mismatched and cannot work through their struggles, which naturally leads us to wonder whether the two managed to navigate through their issues or not.

Are Kaitlyn and Jason Still Together?

Yes, Kaitlyn and Jason are still together! Defying the cesspool of dating blunders and unhappy engagements, the couple is continuing to grow stronger together. Instead of flashing their relationship for the ‘Gram, the two resonate with the ideals of an innate poignancy that’s often unheard of in the era of the digital age. Over time, countless trolls have tried to bring the two down and labeled them unfit for each other. Even so, the couple has happily allowed their love to be the answer to unprompted negative comments.

Even in 2023, as their posts of each other became rare and the noise of their wedding diminished, the speculations on their relationship continued to rise. Beating the allegations, Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote a sweet message summing up the essence of a healthy relationship. Pointing out that real relationships take work and aren’t just the sum of kissing selfies on Instagram, the former Bachelorette encapsulated the truth of life and the message of growth at once.

Instead of polishing their lives with a veneer of the happy-go-lucky couple, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick aren’t ones to shy away from the ugly truths. Admitting that true love helps each other overcome trauma and navigate the travails of life, what is pivotal to a happy relationship is the investment in each other’s growth and happiness.

Quite unlikely for most couples of the Bachelor Nation, Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe have time and again shown how things are kept real. Without sugarcoating the ugly realities of life, the couple has time and again elucidated that something as easy as deciding the wedding venue can be a tedious task with different views and tastes.

So, it’s safe to say that even after five years, the former investment banker and the Dew Edit Designer are going strong in their relationship and continue to make their fans swoon over their newest updates. And, naturally, all of us await their nuptials with bated breath.

