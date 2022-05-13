Are Kelly and Drew From Bling Empire Still Together? Why Did They Break Up?

‘Bling Empire‘ brings to the forefront the lives of several affluent Asian-Americans in the Los Angeles area. Following these individuals in their everyday lives, we get to witness how they walk a tight line between professional and personal commitments while keeping up with a demanding social status. Additionally, being completely unscripted, the show focuses heavily on the interpersonal relationships between the stars, making things even more exhilarating for the audience.

The on-again-off-again relationship between Kelly Mi Li and Andrew “Drew” Gray was a focal point of season 1. Although several altercations rocked their path together, Kelly and Drew managed to find their way back to each other in the end. However, with interest in their dating lives being at an all-time high, we decided to find out if the couple is still together!

Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray’s Bling Empire Journey

Although Kelly is a self-made entrepreneur and Drew a well-established actor known best for starring in ‘Power Rangers Megaforce,’ they met while moving around the same social circles in Los Angeles. The pair hit it off immediately upon their first meeting, and soon the close friendship blossomed into romance. In season 1, Drew mentioned that he still remembers the first time he kissed Kelly and wanted to live his life with her. Fortunately, his wish was answered, and the two began a wonderful relationship, much to the delight of their fans.

Although Kelly and Drew were very much in love, Drew’s anger issues stood as an obstacle in their path. This problem became quite evident in the middle of season 1 when Drew lost his temper because he was left alone in the hotel room while Kelly went shopping in Paris with Anna Shay. Although Drew’s behavior was too much for Kelly to bear, she decided to work on their relationship together, and the couple even attended therapy. Initially, Drew seemed entirely committed to getting his anger issues under control.

While on the show, Drew stated that he was unknowingly letting his childhood abandonment issues come in between him and Kelly. However, there were no signs of improvement between them. Finally, Kelly decided to split from Drew and go her separate way. Following their separation, Kelly began living life on her own terms and even had sparkling chemistry with her ‘Bling Empire’ co-star and friend, Kevin Kreider. However, she found it impossible to get Drew’s thoughts out of her head and eventually made her way back to him at the end of season 1.

Why Did Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray Break Up?

Kelly and Drew confirmed their separation after over 5 years of dating through independent social media posts and have stayed away from each other since. On the show, Kelly admitted that her relationship with Drew was toxic, but the couple always chose to embrace privacy when it came to social media. Moreover, even after the cameras stopped rolling on them, their on-again-off-again relationship made for quite a rollercoaster experience as people dug through Kelly and Drew’s respective social media profiles, looking for an update.

Ultimately, on March 9, 2021, both Kelly and Drew took to their respective Instagram profiles to announce that their chapter together had come to a close. Although the reason was never explicitly stated, the breakup seemed mutual, and the two parted ways as friends.

Moreover, in now-deleted Instagram posts, the former couple talked about the incredible memories they shared and stated that they still have immense love and respect for each other. At present, both Kelly and Drew lead independent lives and are pretty successful in their own right. It is incredible to witness them find their own happiness, and we hope success never eludes them in the years to come.

