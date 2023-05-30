Are Kirsten and Shaquille From MAFS Still Together?

Season 16 of ‘Married at First Sight‘ introduces us to Shaquille “Shaq” Dillon met Kirsten Grimes, who were paired together by relationship experts. Although Shaq and Kirsten appeared to have instant chemistry during their first meeting, the relationship turned sour once the former realized that his wife was unwilling to put in the required effort. Moreover, throughout the season, Kirsten engaged in some questionable behavior which made fans wonder if the two are still together. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

Shaquille and Kirsten’s Married at First Sight Journey

Franklinton, Louisiana, native Shaquille Dillon is an out-and-out family man who found immense success in the education industry. However, even though Shaq crossed one milestone after the other in his professional life, he soon realized that there was no one to share his happiness with. Hence, after getting his financial and personal affairs in order, he began searching for the perfect partner who would want to settle down and start a family with him. Moreover, unlike others, who only stated their desires, Shaq insisted that he wanted to become the best husband ever and was even learning how to be a better partner from a therapist.

Likewise, Kirsten Grimes, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, also built up an incredible professional record but fell short when it came to romance. Even though Kirsten initially mentioned that she found it challenging to take time out from her busy schedule for romance, the men she met were either interested in casual flings or overwhelmed by her success. Still, since Kirsten ranks herself quite highly, she turned to the ‘MAFS’ experts and insisted that she would not settle for anything less than perfect.

Even though Kirsten and Shaq connected well during their first meeting, it was apparent that the two needed to navigate a rocky road in order to make their marriage work. Still, the differences began showing from the very first night when Kirsten barely seemed interested in talking about Shaq and his life. It felt like she had built up a wall around herself and was unwilling to even let her husband in. Throughout the season, Shaq tried his best to make Kirsten open up but was mostly unsuccessful in his attempts. Meanwhile, Kirsten insisted that she was disappointed with Shaq since he could not meet any of her original expectations.

Eventually, the two managed to connect over their religion, and they even agreed to raise their kids in a Baptist church. Yet, that connection did not last long, as Shaq got an out-of-state job offer, much to Kirsten’s disappointment. Moreover, Kirsten did not pay much heed to Shaq’s mother when the latter talked about how partners should support each other and instead kept demanding for her husband to be there for her while refusing to open up herself.

Interestingly, things got even worse when Kirsten revealed how she was not attracted to her husband, and it was apparent that she wanted Shaq to put in all the effort for their relationship to work. At one point in time, it seemed like Kirsten was punishing Shaq for not being who she expected her husband to be, and fans were shocked when the reality star asked him to buy her a house while refusing to contribute any money.

Are Shaquille “Shaq” Dillon and Kirsten Grimes Still Together?

No, Shaq and Kirsten aren’t together since the former decided to divorce his wife on decision day. Surprisingly, when the relationship experts asked Kirsten about her decision, she claimed the marriage was perfect and she would like to stay on with Shaq. However, Shaq had a different opinion, and he chose to separate after claiming that Kirsten wasn’t his soulmate. Shaq even went on to say that his wife never opened up properly, which made it difficult for him to be there for her. Moreover, the reality star insisted that he felt incredibly lonely in the relationship as his wife did not give him the required support. Kirsten immediately refuted such allegations and claimed Shaq had impossibly high standards. Still, the Franklinton, Louisiana native, had made up his mind, and the two went through a divorce.

At present, Shaq and Kirsten lead independent lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and it seems like they haven’t kept in touch. Moreover, while Shaq works as the Executive Director of Enrollment Management at Wiley College and Tennessee State University, Kirsten holds a realtor license and is employed as a healthcare recruiter at Trustaff. Hence, from the looks of it, the two are wholly engrossed in furthering their already successful careers, and for that, we wish them the very best.

