Are Kody And Janelle From Sister Wives Still Together?

TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ is a reality show that revolves around a polygamist family. Kody Brown and his multiple wives are a part of a polygamous marriage, where Kody is legally married to one of his wives and spiritually to the rest. The series first aired in 2010 and has given the audience an insight into how the family handles its usual dynamics. It also explores the effects of any additions or subtractions from the Brown family.

Since the series was first released, the bond between Kody and Janelle was been quite strong due to many reasons. However, the recent events showcased in the show’s seventeenth season have made many curious about the continuation of their relationship. Are Kody and Janelle still together, or have the two split apart? Well, we are here to tell you more about the same!

Kody And Janelle’s Journey Together

According to Janelle, Kody and she first met each other in the fall of 1989. “When he walked into the room I looked at him and had that feeling of remembering something I had forgotten. It was a singular experience,” Janelle described the experience. While Kody was unmarried at the time, Janelle was married to Adam Clark Barber. However, in 1990, Janelle and her husband separated after two years of marriage. In the same year, Kody got married to his first wife, Meri, who also happens to be Barber’s sister.

Soon, Kody started courting Janelle, which made her mother very concerned. “My mom was worried I was getting sucked into some polygamous cult. But she ended up meeting Kody’s dad, and they ended up falling in love and getting married before Kody and I started courting,” Janelle shared in an episode of the reality series. The development made Kody and Janelle step-siblings long before they had started their relationship. After a few years of courting, Kody and Janelle were spiritually wed to each other in January 1993. In March 1994, Kody was spiritually married to his third wife, Christine Brown.

Together, Kody and Janelle have six children. Their eldest, Logan, was born in May 1994 and was followed by his sister Madison in November 1995. Kody and Janelle welcomed Hunter in February 1997, while Robert Garrison came into the world in October 1998. Gabriel was born in October 2001, and Savanah made her appearance in December 2004. Kody and Janelle are also grandparents of two beautiful children, Axel and Evangalynn, thanks to the marriage of Madison with Caleb Brush in June 2016. The blended family of one husband and three sister wives had an established dynamic for over 15 years. By 2010, Kody and Janelle were the only two in the family who were working full-time to earn money. While Meri had a part-time job, Christine was a stay-at-home mother.

In 2010, Kody courted and was spiritually married to Robyn. Initially, this caused friction in the family, especially from Janelle, who was apparently worried about the financial condition of the family. With Robyn’s marriage, the Brown family welcomed her three children from her previous marriage as well. Additionally, Kody decided that Robyn would stay home instead of working professionally. In September 2010, TLC’s ‘Sister WIves’ premiered and made the Browns reality TV stars. However, the recent events shown in the sixteenth and seventeenth season of the reality show has made many curious regarding the current status of Kody and Janelle’s marriage.

Are Kody And Janelle Still Together?

As of writing, Kody and Janelle do seem to be together. However, it seems that not all might be well between the two. For years, Kody’s original three sister wives have not been overly happy with Kody’s apparent preference towards Robyn Brown. However, the strain increased during the Covid-19 pandemic. Since moving to Flagstaff, Arizona, all the sister wives had been staying in different houses, compared to their previous lifestyle of living under the same roof.

In the fifteenth season of ‘Sister Wives,’ Kody shared that he had not been to Janelle’s house for over a month. This was partly due to all the rules and regulations in place by the government and the Brown patriarch himself. While the two assured everyone that this had not affected their marriage negatively, things soon started to change.

Thanksgiving 2021 was one of the most crucial points in Kody and Janelle’s relationship. Given Kody’s strict regulations, there was a possibility that some of Janelle’s kids could not come to the collective family celebration of the holiday. This caused Janelle to get angry and storm off. She notably spent time with her daughter Madison and her family in Utah during the holiday, much to Kody’s disappointment. However, Janelle did not take her spiritual husband’s disappointment lying down. She stated that all of Kody’s attention seems more focused on one rather than all of his wives.

In November 2021, Christine Brown ended her spiritual marriage of more than 25 years with Kody Brown. Since Christine left the family, there have been reports that Janelle is also rethinking her stance regarding her marriage. Some sources have claimed that seeing Christine’s newfound independence has made Janelle wonder about her place in the family as well. Whatever the case may be, we are sure that the upcoming time will be far from easy on Kody and Janelle. We hope that the two are soon able to resolve their differences and amicably come to a decision regarding their marriage.

