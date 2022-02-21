Are Lemeir Mitchell and Danielle Emani From Black Ink Crew Compton Still Together?

The cast of VH1’s second ‘Black Ink Crew’ spinoff, ‘Black Ink Crew Compton,’ took the internet by storm. Audiences couldn’t get enough of them, starting from Vudu Dahl’s experiences in a cult to IAM Compton owner KP Kirkpatrick’s personal struggles. Every person has a compelling story to share. Likewise, tattoo artist Lemeir Mitchell’s journey also received a lot of buzz.

Despite originating from the hood, Lemeir gave up violence for a dessert truck he owns with his girlfriend Danielle in Los Angeles. His love for Danielle, along with his determination to run the business, became the former drug dealer’s saving grace, and he began to invest his time in productive pursuits. So are you curious to know more about how the pair met and their current standing as a couple? If yes, here are all updates on Lemeir Mitchell and Danielle from ‘Black Ink Crew Compton’!

Lemeir Mitchell and Danielle Emani Black Ink Crew Compton Journey

Lemeir and Danielle met around 2014 in native Pennsylvania. The couple dated for six years and gave birth to a daughter. During the opening of his new shop, Happy Ice, he proposed to Danielle, his then-girlfriend, on June 20, 2020. After she said yes, he was keen on opening a second food truck company, as well as welcoming a new member into his family with his fiancée.

Speaking of babies, the couple shared news of their second pregnancy in June 2021. Daniella later disclosed that the eight months she spent running the shop and filming the show were incredibly overwhelming. All she needed was some support, so it was a big deal when her family showed up to help welcome “baby Summer.” Although they were going strong, their relationship has not been a smooth ride. On ‘Black Ink Crew,’ Danielle opened up about Lemeir cheating on her around 2018. Ever since she never got around to trusting him fully.

Danielle does not like the idea of Lemeir (originally a tattoo artist) opening a tattoo shop. She is against him encountering women who prefer getting tatted on private areas of their bodies. During one of Danielle’s statements, she revealed that she would defend her family by all means. So outsiders can watch themselves. Hence, it seems clear the couple is in for the long haul. So did their relationship survive the test of time? Let’s find out.

Are Lemeir and Danielle Mitchell Still Together?

Lemeir and Danielle Mitchell are still going strong as a couple. They frequently resort to social media to share their deepest regards and sentiments. In one of the posts, they expressed their dedication in bringing their daughter up with utmost care and affection. The couple finally welcomed baby Sage in January 2022.

Lemeir stated, “Our princess will be raised to keep a heart of gold through everything. Always speak light into people. Be friends with those who feel less, the same way your friends with the popular. Speak light into people. Even when someone throws darkness your way.” Lemeir is determined to prove himself as a father, evident from his words. Hence, we can conclude that their urge to become good parents is also something that holds their relationship together. As of now, they are concentrating on ensuring a good childhood for their daughter.

Read More: Is Black Ink Crew Scripted?